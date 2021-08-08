Hollywood titles – 8/8





Folsom charcuterie boardsCheese platters are very popular now, but we’re visiting someone who can really make them unique! 9 minutes ago

FanPAWstic News – 8/8/2021FanPAWstic News – 8/8/2021 22 minutes ago

Treasure chest Antiques saleBring a little of the past to your home with some fabulous antiques from the Treasure Chest! 24 minutes ago

Just Between Friends Sale – 8hWe check with Gena Pascual to find out more about the Just Between Friends sale at Folsom. 26 minutes ago

Weekend Book Club – PigletIt’s the adorable story of a deaf and blind puppy named Piglet, and how he faced his challenges with a positive attitude! 27 minutes ago

Hollywood Titles – 8/8Jordan Segundo has all of the latest entertainment industry news in today’s Hollywood headlines! 2 hours ago

Fair Between Friends Sale – 7hThe premier child and maternity consignment event in North America. Events are run seasonally and offer shippers up to 70% off their item sales. It’s a win-win solution for buyers and shippers. Lightly worn children’s and maternity clothes, toys and baby equipment. 2 hours ago

Girl against gardenBig Al visited a woman from Escalon who makes her own spice blends! 2 hours ago

We’re just curious – 8/8What do you collect? 2 hours ago

CBS13 AM News Update 8/8/21Here is your latest update on the weather and news from Jordan Segundo and Tina Macuha. 2 hours ago

41 years of unlimited laughterA UNIQUE COMEDY FESTIVAL 22 hours ago

Lockeforde roller derbyENCOURAGING CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS TO PROPOSE THE GROWTH OF A DERBY SKATING TEAM 22 hours ago

Amazing animalsALL ANIMALS. BIG OPENING OF THE NEW STORE 22 hours ago

Amazing animalsA local pet store chain has moved its location in East Sacramento to a new building. 23 hours ago

roller derbyA non-profit roller derby team offers teens of 209 a unique pastime that they are passionate about. Big Al goes to Lockeford to check it out. 1 day ago

Music for teens 9h 07/8/2021Music for teens 9h 07/8/2021 1 day ago

Girls on the runBACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION 1 day ago

Klean EatzMAKING SUSTAINABLE CLEAN FOOD – AVAILABLE TO ALL 1 day ago

Laundry expertWhen it comes time to do your laundry, do you wash your clothes and linens sufficiently? Jordan learns more from an expert. 1 day ago

Central Valley Plus vinylVinyl is back, and there is a local store in Ceres that sells cool vinyl and more! 1 day ago

Garage saleSteve Garcia shows us a garage sale in Sacramento where you can find all kinds of cool stuff! 1 day ago

CBS13 AM News Update 8/7/21Here is your latest update on the weather and news from Jordan Segundo and Tina Macuha. 1 day ago

Empire Little LeagueIF YOU REMODEL IT, THEY WILL COME 2 days ago

