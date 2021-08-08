Hollywood stars flee to Austin amid pandemic





Hollywood stars are leaving Tinseltown to start a new life in Austin, Texas. According to the hollywood reporter. This is absolutely insane, said Padalecki of the astronomical growth, the outlet reported. It’s like nothing I have ever seen. Its growth and expansion on a turbocharger. You just go like whoa. Median home prices in the city have skyrocketed 43% in the past year as tech companies like Samsung and Oracle have moved into the city and many other remote workers have been drawn to the city. opportunity to improve their way of life. Jared Padalecki called Austin’s economic boom “absolutely crazy”. Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted the city would become a modern day “boom city”. “This will be the biggest booming city America has known in 50 years,” said Musk, who is opening a Tesla factory just outside the city limits, on the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. . Dallas Buyers Club actor Matthew McConaughey, who is considered the unofficial Austin brand ambassador, said he has long anticipated the influx of newcomers. Actor Stephen Amell also lives in Austin, Texas. Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic I was just waiting for the secret to come out, the Oscar-winning actor told the store. I am excited for the growth. Were not going back. We don’t have a landmark like Niagara Falls, Disney World, or the Eiffel Tower. They all come for the vibe we have of people. McConaughey said one of the challenges will be to preserve the city’s “soul” despite transplants arriving from Hollywood and elsewhere. Zachary Levi has swapped his Hollywood home in Austin, Texas. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images What we need to watch out for in Austin is the preservation of our DNA, McConaughey told the outlet. I have spoken to quite a few people before and since they came here and the two words I hear over and over again are hospitality and optimism. So my line was, Don’t turn here into why you left over there. Our challenge will be how to manage this great influx. If one place has an identity in its soul that we need to preserve, it’s Austin.

