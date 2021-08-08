Entertainment
Springboks win Lions series after another late penalty from Steyn
The drama of the finish only added to the Lions’ enormous frustrations as the Springboks, in almost a repeat of their second Test win, managed to take control of a game that was running from them with a scramble. game management, slow tempo and precise kicking under pressure. Importantly, they were also able to reverse the Lions’ scrimmage dominance in early trades, with a shoulder injury from Wyn Jones wreaking havoc and then Mako Vunipola, at times, struggling to replace him.
The Lions simply couldn’t speed up the game as they had hoped and at several key pressure points had to stand up and wait for a break in the game as a Springbok player needed treatment. Often it was the home team that then won the next scrum penalty. It was Russell who appeared to be the unlikely Lions hero, having replaced Dan Biggar in the 11th minute.
He brought an instant touch of cheerful exuberance to a series that until now lacked color or tempo, and he seemed to finally unleash the Lions’ attacking potential.
A Pollard show-and-go after Ali Price was caught in a defensive dog’s paw and a portage from Willie Le Roux resulted in Bundee Aki pulling out of the line too soon.
Pollard won the penalty to give South Africa first blood. It was an attack that would have a deeper impact on the contest, however.
Biggar was forced out of the action with a limp due to a knee injury, opening up a remarkable opportunity for Russell to play 79 minutes of the series’ decisive game, exactly one month into the end of his tour after having suffered an Achilles tear.
Russell’s creative genius is not without its risks, but he seemed to provide the Lions with a decisive point of difference as he picked runners, landed a flat cross shot at Josh Adams and casually took penalty after penalty in the corner as Lions time and time again supported their maul instead of going for the posts.
Initially, the Lions struggled to win the crashes as they tried to hold onto the ball and probe the edges of the Springboks’ defense, and this caused tourists to create problems by getting stuck in their own. half.
As the Lions moved forward thanks to Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Robbie Henshaw and Duhan van der Merwe, Russell was able to bring the tourists’ attacking game to life and quickly equalized with his own penalty.
And when the Lions backed that up with a statement of intent, when Ken Owens was pushed back for a try from a perfectly defined roster, the Lions had both the momentum and the offensive verve to dominate the mid -time and seek to establish a winning platform match.
And yet, despite their dominance in the first half, the decisive moment would come from a moment
makeshift, when a high ball from Price was missed by Wiese under pressure from van der Merwe. While bouncing upwards, he was knocked down by Itoje and picked up by Lukhanyo Am, who put Le Roux into space.
Full-back Springbok leapt into space and found Kolbe, who finished as only he can, leaping inside Williams then rounding Luke Cowan-Dickie to score in the corner.
The Pollards’ conversion pushed the Springboks three points ahead and critically saw the momentum drift away from the Lions as the tempo of the contest slowed down, suiting the Springboks pack. Lions head coach Warren Gatland turned to his bench in an effort to increase the pace, with Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds and Kyle Sinckler making a significant impact.
The Lions made a big call to deny a kick to the posts to get the corner and although Vunipola was pushed over the line, the Springboks won the five-yard scrum after a few resets to clear. their lines.
Loading
Russell slammed his kick beautifully and the scores were even again, but Steyne made sure it was opener veteran Springbok who would steal the headlines.
The London Telegraph
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/rugby-union/springboks-win-lions-series-after-another-late-steyn-penalty-20210808-p58gsu.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]