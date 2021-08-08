Springboks win Lions series after another late penalty from Steyn

The drama of the finish only added to the Lions’ enormous frustrations as the Springboks, in almost a repeat of their second Test win, managed to take control of a game that was running from them with a scramble. game management, slow tempo and precise kicking under pressure. Importantly, they were also able to reverse the Lions’ scrimmage dominance in early trades, with a shoulder injury from Wyn Jones wreaking havoc and then Mako Vunipola, at times, struggling to replace him. The Lions simply couldn’t speed up the game as they had hoped and at several key pressure points had to stand up and wait for a break in the game as a Springbok player needed treatment. Often it was the home team that then won the next scrum penalty. It was Russell who appeared to be the unlikely Lions hero, having replaced Dan Biggar in the 11th minute. He brought an instant touch of cheerful exuberance to a series that until now lacked color or tempo, and he seemed to finally unleash the Lions’ attacking potential. Lions and Springboks players after the final whistle. Credit:Getty A Pollard show-and-go after Ali Price was caught in a defensive dog’s paw and a portage from Willie Le Roux resulted in Bundee Aki pulling out of the line too soon.

Pollard won the penalty to give South Africa first blood. It was an attack that would have a deeper impact on the contest, however. Biggar was forced out of the action with a limp due to a knee injury, opening up a remarkable opportunity for Russell to play 79 minutes of the series’ decisive game, exactly one month into the end of his tour after having suffered an Achilles tear. Russell’s creative genius is not without its risks, but he seemed to provide the Lions with a decisive point of difference as he picked runners, landed a flat cross shot at Josh Adams and casually took penalty after penalty in the corner as Lions time and time again supported their maul instead of going for the posts. Initially, the Lions struggled to win the crashes as they tried to hold onto the ball and probe the edges of the Springboks’ defense, and this caused tourists to create problems by getting stuck in their own. half. As the Lions moved forward thanks to Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Robbie Henshaw and Duhan van der Merwe, Russell was able to bring the tourists’ attacking game to life and quickly equalized with his own penalty.

And when the Lions backed that up with a statement of intent, when Ken Owens was pushed back for a try from a perfectly defined roster, the Lions had both the momentum and the offensive verve to dominate the mid -time and seek to establish a winning platform match. Elle Kolisi hugs Morne Steyn. Credit:Getty And yet, despite their dominance in the first half, the decisive moment would come from a moment makeshift, when a high ball from Price was missed by Wiese under pressure from van der Merwe. While bouncing upwards, he was knocked down by Itoje and picked up by Lukhanyo Am, who put Le Roux into space. Full-back Springbok leapt into space and found Kolbe, who finished as only he can, leaping inside Williams then rounding Luke Cowan-Dickie to score in the corner.