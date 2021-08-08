The Bollywood Boyz on the job with Jinder Mahal

Bollywood Boyz Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra sat down with Raj Giri from Wrestling Inc to talk about their five-year journey in WWE. Both Harv and Gurv were originally recruited as part of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, which they described as a try-out that ultimately saw them find employment after being impressed with their performances.

“Even then, we were the only team to participate in this tournament,” said Gurv. “To us it was like ‘okay, maybe this is our quote, an essay without a quote or a dark match or whatever you want to call it.’ And I remember having this conversation with one of the higher ranks who said to me, “Go ahead and show Hunter what you can do in the ring.” And we’ll take it from there. “Was that it? At that point we were like,” yeah, maybe this is the only opportunity we have in a WWE ring. “

“I remember the mindset was ‘I don’t care if I’m signed’,” Harv said. “It’s like you played in the NHL once. “Wow, I did. By that time we had obviously spent a decade on indies and we didn’t think that was really going to happen. We were like “we’re going to wrestle in a WWE ring.” I don’t know if it will ever happen again, but it’s cool to tell your kids someday. Hey, I had the jersey. I wrestled in a WWE ring. I have pictures. You could tell them that my journey in wrestling has paid off. I did it, I did it in WWE. But we continued to be brought back. We were eliminated in the first round, but then we were brought back to the second round, the third round. We kept doing dark matches and then we did something on NXT. For us it was like ‘okay, I think we stood out. We are special, we are unique. We came about four or five times and finally felt like we were going to get it. They wanted to keep bringing us here. But I think somehow the idea came up, and a bunch of us signed on. But yes. We felt very confident after the first one.

The duo worked between 205 Live and NXT until April 2017 when they partnered with Jinder Mahal on Smackdown. The idea of ​​this pairing was first approached to them by one of Triple H’s right-hand men.

“Road Dogg,” Harv said. “He was the Smackdown writer and he spoke to us after the show, so I guess he came up with it. But he was the one who made us sit down and said, “This is where we’re going and it’s a huge opportunity. It was very similar to what I did with Jeff as the Roadie.” As soon as that clicked in our minds it was like you were looking back and I don’t know how careers would have been if we hadn’t but you look back and it was a huge opportunity .

“Just to add context to this, after the very first 205 Live show, we went back to NXT at the Performance Center,” Girv said. “So that call to come back to TV that Tuesday was very hit and miss for us. We were thinking of going back to 205 Live. But we got to Louisville, Kentucky that night and they were like, ‘oh, we’re going to couple you. You’re going to step into the ring during this match and you’re going to miss the races with Jinder ‘, what we thought was a four week race to Backlash. But going back to what my brother was saying, I know Road Dogg took us aside and said “we don’t know how important enough this is going to be for everyone involved, especially for India” . It just got bigger and bigger. I think from what I remember it was meant to be unique and it had to lead to Backlash. I guess we impressed the superiors enough where they were like “no, we have to keep these kids inside”.

The call went so quickly that the brothers sometimes had to search for clothes on a trip. As such, they likened it to the old-fashioned way of calling talent, as opposed to a ton of hype around it.

“I consider our calling to be a very old school. While it wasn’t like ‘Okay, you’re going to be drafted on Smackdown and we’re going to put a hyped video behind you, right?’ It was nothing like that. It was more a question of “getting on television”. ‘What are we doing?’ “Okay, that’s what you do. And literally it was like week to week, day to day, “okay, get in the rental car and you’re going to see the next round of live events in California, for example.” That’s all we got.

“Everything was going,” Harv said. “We were booked for a tour of Europe at the last minute. We are in England, we have no clothes. We just came for a gig with Jinder. And then like ‘hey, you are on a European tour.’ We had no clothes. So we literally had to take a flight to Germany that night from UK to Germany. We landed in Germany and we literally, Gurv and I, bought some clothes. Two weeks of clothes.

It didn’t take long for Harv or Gurv to realize that their place was to be Jinder’s sidekicks, more there to take bumps than to wrestle or cut promos. With that, Harv realized that taking big bumps would be what would help them get over it.

“Over the weeks we realized we knew our place,” said Harv. “It was about Jinder and he was going to win this championship and that was his place. And we were the supporting actor. So we knew we weren’t going to struggle and do a lot of things, so we had to get it over with. with our bosses. And that’s what Shawn Michaels told us. Like ‘these are the characters you were given, that’s part of WWE, you have to play different characters. But if you get a bump, make sure a bump is replayed over and over again. And that’s kind of what happened to us. Because we knew we had to get over our bumps because that’s what we were there for. Just to work . “

Despite this, the Bollywood Boyz remained under an NXT deal their first few months on the main roster. This after some big game between Jinder and Randy Orton happened.

“It was after the Punjabi prison game actually,” Harv said of the switching of contracts. “They saw that big bump and you know.”

“We got recruited and we were told ‘hey, we’re changing your NXT contracts to master list contracts,’” said Gurv. “I think it was like two and a half, three months later. As Harv just said, it was right after Punjabi prison there, so that must have been the badge of honor.

“I got a bonus for that bump,” Harv said. “I remember Mike Chioda watching me, and he was teasing me and he was like ‘oh, you’re gonna get a bonus for that.’ I’m like ‘whoa, what’s going on here?’ “

“No matter how many bumps you take, the pay is the same,” Gurv joked.

When asked about their collaboration with Jinder Mahal, Gurv and Harv had only good things to say. They thanked the former WWE Champion for taking them under their wing and giving them great advice, as well as treating them as if they were on an equal footing, despite event status. principal of Jinder.

“Awesome,” Gurv said. “It was all on the job, learning and training. When we started going up and down the highways with him, he was teaching us. Because he had come once before, gone, returned and was now back in the game. So he taught us the ins and outs of locker room etiquette. “This is the gym, this is the hotel. Just a brother who teaches us the ways. It was cool because, even on our first trip to Europe, we don’t know everything. You don’t know as if the veterans are sitting in the back or anything. He was very handy in teaching us. But we have learned so much from him. The coolest thing not only in Jinder’s schedule with Randy, but when he worked with Cena and AJ, we were like sponges in those locker rooms when they were setting up games for the show. Know why they are doing what and the thought of the game and learn on the fly. Things you can’t learn in a classroom.

“He’s been very good to us,” added Harv. “I remember when he became WWE Champion he was like, ‘hey guys, we’re WWE champions.’ It was like ‘you didn’t have to say that.’ He’s the guy who goes there, who has fifteen, twenty minute games on the live events while we come in for the moguls. But the fact that he said that made us feel like “okay. , we’re part of it. ”And he was really good to us and he didn’t really need to be sometimes. Obviously, we had known him before WWE when we were just going through the Indies. yes, very good to us, very nice to us. And it was a good race. It was good for what it was. And coming back to what is happening, we don’t know where our careers would be if we had stayed in NXT. Maybe there would have been more budget cuts, who knows at that point? The fact that we got there like that, earned our merit like that with the boys. We got a good and successful five-year race for something we didn’t think would last very long.

Eventually, Gurv and Harv part ways with Jinder, returning to 205 Live and NXT before their exit from WWE. Jinder meanwhile formed a new team on the WWE RAW brand, made up of Veer and Shanky. Both Bollywood Boyz said they were happy to be back doing what they did when Jinder’s new group was formed and wish the trio nothing but success.

“We were on 205 Live doing our thing at the time,” said Harv. “We were just happy with what we were doing. We loved what we were doing 205 this last year and it kind of wasn’t on our radar. I’m sure it wasn’t on their radar. Again, it was sort of done. Like how many times can you keep going back? I don’t think it would have had the same effect.

“I’m happy for Veer and Shanky,” Gurv said. “These kids are exciting. They now have a huge opportunity to be in the limelight and find a mainstream audience. Good for them, I hope they will do well and succeed.

You can watch the full interview below.



