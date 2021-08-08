Entertainment
The owners of these five sentences have low emotional intelligence. Know them. Bollywood
The reach of emotional intelligence goes beyond the language barrier. The way a person speaks can reveal the level of emotional intelligence.
People who use the following statements are likely to have low emotional intelligence, and recognizing them will help you better understand social situations, which in turn will help you develop emotional awareness.
on emotional intelligence
Author Anwar Abdo, in his report published by the “Lader” website, states (the scalesAs an American, developing emotional intelligence is possible by following a few tips, but you can’t pretend because you really have to care about others. “People know very well that you don’t care about them, you can’t fake emotional intelligence, and it’s very difficult to pretend to be empathetic,” says Tamarin de Kock, Gunnar’s chief of staff.
De Kock introduced the rule of thumb to demonstrate that you have a high level of emotional intelligence, saying, “Don’t say things you don’t really mean and you can’t press actions. The words you speak are important, but emotional intelligence is always relevant and other factors come into play. “When you are dealing with people and emotions, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. People are complex and there are feelings. The best solution always depends on understanding the person, the circumstances and the situation. said de Kock.
The author explained that in the post-pandemic world, professionals now rely more on verbal communication than on other forms of interaction to develop relationships. According to de Cook, “the most subtle forms of communication that contribute so much to understanding situations and situations have been lost.”
Not only is it difficult to recognize body language during video calls, but the use of most messaging and messaging apps tends to mute their tone of voice.
“While it is possible to tell if a team member is nervous with just a glance, which can reveal if someone is leaning against their desk and pressing a computer button, managers and colleagues no longer need this important information. Identification should be based on active communication, ”said de Kock.
5 phrases to avoid
1. “I don’t have time for this” https://news.google.com/ “I don’t care” https://news.google.com/ “Get straight to the point”
De Kock says: “The dismissal comments show a lack of empathy. This indicates that you are not trying to figure out the circumstances or the situation. When you don’t show that you care about the things that matter to others. If you do, you tell them you don’t care. So watch out for people who quickly ignore or interrupt others.
2. Sandwich technology
De Kock explained that using the “sandwich technique” to provide constructive criticism, that is, integrating a negative response between two positive responses, can do more harm than good, making it less emotional. for the person who uses it. Can reveal intelligence rate.
“This technique is ineffective,” Cook insisted. “People are often stronger than you think and tend to receive negative comments.[]is not required. Positive feedback has no effect because we focus on negative feedback, and constructive criticism is often weaker than not providing feedback. Description in a clear, direct and precise manner.
3. Look at the sentence … words alone are not enough
People with high emotional intelligence show confidence and appreciation through their language. On the other hand, those who lack competence in this aspect say things that suggest control or control and then reveal their lack of confidence.
De Kock says that using phrases such as “I trust you,” “I like you,” and “I care about you” can help promote psychological well-being and so you really mean it. show your emotional intelligence, but that “just words are not enough. These statements are always followed by other words or actions that show that you really trust or care about someone. Hollow statements are more harmful than helpful.
4. Expression to claim interest
According to de Cook, “Tell me more about this…”, “Help me understand better,” or “What do you think? Saying things like It is a sign that one has high emotional intelligence and that one is quick to demand understanding of the feelings and perspectives of others, to avoid misunderstandings and to be better prepared to cope. to any situation.
But again, this is only true if these people are interested in the answer. If someone is acting like they want to know more, but you feel like their eyes are blank or not responding to your message at all, you might be dealing with someone with a low emotional intelligence.
5. Don’t apologize
If you’ve ever received an “I’m sorry but …” or “I’m sorry you felt like this” apology, you know how these statements can undermine trust and ruin a relationship. can destroy.
People with low emotional intelligence use these phrases, and if you hear someone sincerely apologize, you know they have a lot of empathy and emotional awareness.
“To honestly admit that you did or maybe did something wrong or apologize shows that you are aware of your actions and their impact on others. It shows how humble you are and allows people to come to terms with your mistakes, which sets the stage for effective work to help.
Sources
2/ https://www.sproutwired.com/owners-of-these-five-phrases-have-low-emotional-intelligence-know-them-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]