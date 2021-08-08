The owners of these five sentences have low emotional intelligence. Know them. Bollywood

The reach of emotional intelligence goes beyond the language barrier. The way a person speaks can reveal the level of emotional intelligence.

People who use the following statements are likely to have low emotional intelligence, and recognizing them will help you better understand social situations, which in turn will help you develop emotional awareness.

Author Anwar Abdo, in his report published by the “Lader” website, states (the scalesAs an American, developing emotional intelligence is possible by following a few tips, but you can’t pretend because you really have to care about others. “People know very well that you don’t care about them, you can’t fake emotional intelligence, and it’s very difficult to pretend to be empathetic,” says Tamarin de Kock, Gunnar’s chief of staff.

De Kock introduced the rule of thumb to demonstrate that you have a high level of emotional intelligence, saying, “Don’t say things you don’t really mean and you can’t press actions. The words you speak are important, but emotional intelligence is always relevant and other factors come into play. “When you are dealing with people and emotions, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. People are complex and there are feelings. The best solution always depends on understanding the person, the circumstances and the situation. said de Kock.

The author explained that in the post-pandemic world, professionals now rely more on verbal communication than on other forms of interaction to develop relationships. According to de Cook, “the most subtle forms of communication that contribute so much to understanding situations and situations have been lost.”

Not only is it difficult to recognize body language during video calls, but the use of most messaging and messaging apps tends to mute their tone of voice.

“While it is possible to tell if a team member is nervous with just a glance, which can reveal if someone is leaning against their desk and pressing a computer button, managers and colleagues no longer need this important information. Identification should be based on active communication, ”said de Kock.

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to managing people and emotions (Getty Images)

5 phrases to avoid

1. "I don't have time for this" "I don't care" "Get straight to the point"

De Kock says: “The dismissal comments show a lack of empathy. This indicates that you are not trying to figure out the circumstances or the situation. When you don’t show that you care about the things that matter to others. If you do, you tell them you don’t care. So watch out for people who quickly ignore or interrupt others.

2. Sandwich technology

De Kock explained that using the “sandwich technique” to provide constructive criticism, that is, integrating a negative response between two positive responses, can do more harm than good, making it less emotional. for the person who uses it. Can reveal intelligence rate.

“This technique is ineffective,” Cook insisted. “People are often stronger than you think and tend to receive negative comments.[]is not required. Positive feedback has no effect because we focus on negative feedback, and constructive criticism is often weaker than not providing feedback. Description in a clear, direct and precise manner.

People with high emotional intelligence demonstrate trust and appreciation through their language (Getty Images)

3. Look at the sentence … words alone are not enough

People with high emotional intelligence show confidence and appreciation through their language. On the other hand, those who lack competence in this aspect say things that suggest control or control and then reveal their lack of confidence.

De Kock says that using phrases such as “I trust you,” “I like you,” and “I care about you” can help promote psychological well-being and so you really mean it. show your emotional intelligence, but that “just words are not enough. These statements are always followed by other words or actions that show that you really trust or care about someone. Hollow statements are more harmful than helpful.

4. Expression to claim interest

According to de Cook, “Tell me more about this…”, “Help me understand better,” or “What do you think? Saying things like It is a sign that one has high emotional intelligence and that one is quick to demand understanding of the feelings and perspectives of others, to avoid misunderstandings and to be better prepared to cope. to any situation.

But again, this is only true if these people are interested in the answer. If someone is acting like they want to know more, but you feel like their eyes are blank or not responding to your message at all, you might be dealing with someone with a low emotional intelligence.

If you hear someone sincerely apologize, you know they have a lot of empathy and emotional awareness (communication site)

5. Don’t apologize

If you’ve ever received an “I’m sorry but …” or “I’m sorry you felt like this” apology, you know how these statements can undermine trust and ruin a relationship. can destroy.

People with low emotional intelligence use these phrases, and if you hear someone sincerely apologize, you know they have a lot of empathy and emotional awareness.

“To honestly admit that you did or maybe did something wrong or apologize shows that you are aware of your actions and their impact on others. It shows how humble you are and allows people to come to terms with your mistakes, which sets the stage for effective work to help.