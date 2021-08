Twinkle Khanna remembers being touched by Akshay Kumar’s wise words, but his son Aarav burst the bubble: It’s a dialogue | Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, in his new column, spoke of being less productive due to preoccupation with his mind. She said it had been her condition for almost a year. She also talked about her brain going into a kind of bheja fry mode as it tries to figure out what to prioritize. After Twinkle was interrupted in the middle of work by a member of her staff to deal with a domestic issue, she spoke with her husband Akshay Kumar. She told him that she was never at peace, as she worried about household issues when she worked and work when spending time with their children, Aarav and Nitara. In her column for Tweak India, Twinkle wrote that Akshay frowned munching on her poha as she explained what she was feeling – as if moving from side to side, unable to prioritize her tasks. He put his hand on my shoulder, Your mind is everything. Handle it with care or it will command you. Touched by his wise advice, I hugged him. It wasn’t until later, when I told my son about his father’s wise words, that I found out the truth, she wrote. Aarav burst a Twinkles bubble about Akshay giving him wise advice, she said. Mom, this is a Kung Fu Panda dialogue, he sneered. She eventually sought help on the internet to solve her problem. + Twinkle shared a photo of herself sitting in front of her laptop with a stressed expression. If you feel your brain is leaking even more than your ceiling and your to-do list could be used as toilet paper, head over to @tweakindia or click the link in my bio to read my column this week and get some useful tips to fight this puddle. #hacks #spuddle, she wrote on Instagram. Read also | Lara Dutta Says Husband Mahesh Bhupathi Was Shocked By Her BellBottom Look: I Don’t Want To Kiss You Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001 and have two children – Aarav and Nitara. As they were celebrating their 20th anniversary, he dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her, in which he wrote: The most secure I have ever been in a partnership … twenty years together and you still make my heart beat faster. and sometimes even makes me climb the wall but then again I wouldn’t have done it any other way because a smile is never far away when you are near Happy Birthday Tina.

