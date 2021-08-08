Every actor playing Batman in upcoming DC releases

Connect with us

With multiple movies, TV shows, and podcasts, there are plenty of actors ready to take on the mantle of the dark night. Here is which is already confirmed.

BatmanThe future is extremely busy over the next couple of years with a plethora of movies, TV shows, and even podcasts to come. Some of these scheduled projects are long overdue, while others are freshly announced. One thing that sets these projects apart is that each has a different actor representing the Dark Knight, and sometimes they have more than one.

There is nothing new about redesigning these characters, just like with James Bond or Doctor Who, audiences expect a new actor to take on the role down the line. Batman was once an extreme example. His first screen appearance came from Lewis G. Wilson in the 1943 soap opera Columbia. Batman, and her first audio appearance was by voice actor Stacy Harris in 1945 on The Adventures of Superman. Since then, many other actors have portrayed the caped crusader with the character appearing in everything from audio dramas and animated series, to live TV and movies and video games.


Many longtime Batman fans may have a favorite actor who they believe created a definitive version of the role. While a few of these actors might don the Batman cape and hood again, new actors will bring new ideas to the character while paying homage to the many previous iterations. So here are all of the upcoming portrayals of Batman that have been confirmed to date.

Iain Glen Titans Season 3

Titans Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne Dances the Batusi

Batman was present throughout Season 1 of Titans, portrayed by the fears of Dick Graysons, Wayne Manor, and awkward shots of a man in Batsuit, but no actor has fully portrayed the man. Season 2 brought in Iain Glen (The iron Throne) to play an older Bruce Wayne as Grayson’s (Brenton Thwaites) mentor. While Season 3 will see Glen reprise his role as Batman, it may be a cameo appearance. the Titans The Season 3 trailer teases Batman losing control with the character of Glens declaring himself finished and asking Grayson to take over and do better. It’s not clear if that means Thwaites could take on the hood himself, but it seems unlikely as the series has so far focused on the ex-Robin emerging from his mentor’s shadow and he just claimed the title of Nightwing.

Robert Pattinson The Batman

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman

Although the legacy of his role as Edward Cullen in dusk plagued by Robert Pattinson for a long time, he actively worked to distance himself from the franchise. His most recent appearances in films like Henry Costin in The lost city of Z and Neil in Principle helped cement that, and tackling the role of Batman is clearly the next step in that direction. While several recent and upcoming performances have focused on an older, battle-worn Batman (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Titans), The batman will revisit the character’s youth, while appearing to skip the retreading of his origin story. The film will follow the character through his second year as a vigilante crime fighter, with plans for it to be the first in a Batman trilogy directed by Pattinson. A series of HBO Max prequels set during Bruce Waynes’ first year as Batman is also planned, but it’s unclear if Pattinson will reprise his role.

Ben Affleck – The Flash

Zack Snyder Batman Ben Affleck Justice League Poster

The most recent actor to play Batman for the big screen, Ben Affleck, will return in the role in the 2022s Flash. Affleck once had a strange relationship with the character as fans were originally outraged by his casting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but his performance drew a positive critical response. After a brief appearance in Suicide Squad (2016) and a leading role in Justice League, Affleck walked away from The batman citing health concerns, which caused the film to take a new direction at a younger age. After taking the time to recuperate, Afflecks returns to the role alongside Ezra Millers Barry Allen / The Flash promises to explore his past more as he hooks up with Allen about his mother’s murder.

Michael keaton the flash

If audiences were surprised to learn that Ben Affleck would reprise his role as the Dark Knight after being away for a few years, the news that Michael Keaton would appear as Batman by his side came as a shock. Originally appearing in Tim Burtons Batman (1989) then returning for Batman Returns (1992), at the time of FlashUpon release, Keaton will be absent from the franchise for over three decades. How will this look work? When Barry Allen travels through time in an attempt to save his mother, his actions have unintended consequences for the future of his timeline, resulting in the appearance of an older Batman (Keaton). The appearance of the Keatons will be maintained Batman and Batman Returns as canon while rejecting the story rhythms of other 1990s Batman films (Batman forever and Batman and robin) who had other actors to play the role. Keatons’ most recent superhero outing has been as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he looks set to take over Vulture in the next Sonys Morbius.

Winston Duke – Unburied Batman

DC is set to revert to the original format of comic book adaptations as they announced an extended deal with Spotify to produce audio dramas based on many of their characters. The first of these to be revealed was Batman not buried. Winston Duke will take on the role of Batman himself in a modified version of the character’s tale where, instead of being a billionaire playboy, the character will be a medical examiner in Gotham hospital as he takes on a serial killer. called The Harvester. The Dukes rose to prominence in another superhero property as he appeared in the MCU as MBaku, the leader of the Jabari, in Black Panther before taking over the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He should reprise this role again in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jeffrey Wright – Batman: The Audio Adventures

Jeffrey Wright as Gordon in The Batman

Along with their deal with Spotify, DC also worked on creating an HBO Max-exclusive podcast focused on Batman. The Audio Adventures will hear Jeffrey Wright as Batman in a more comedic take on the franchise, backed by a supporting cast pulled heavily from Saturday Night Live old students. Jeffrey Wright’s film and television career is vast, seeing him appear as Felix Lichter in the Daniel Craigs James Bond films, and as Bernard Lowe in Westworld. Without any Marvel or DC credit until 2021, Wright is now entering the world of comedy adaptations in full force as he will be voicing The Watcher in What if? and should also play James Gordan in The batman.

Anson Mont Injustice

Injustice is an upcoming animated film based on the 2013 video game Injustice: Gods Among Us and the comic book series Injustice: Gods Among Us: First Year. The story sees an unhinged Superman mourn the death of Lois Lane attempting to conquer Earth, while other DC heroes attempt to stop him. Although Kevin Conroy, of Batman: The Animated Series celebrity, voiced Batman in the game, the Injustice the movie threw Anson Mount take the mantle. Mount recently played the role of Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Discovery and also appeared in the short-lived comedy adaptation of Marvels, non-MCU Inhuman like Black Bolt.

