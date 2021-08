How much is the Star Wars actor worth?

When actor Adam Driver joined Star Wars, he was already quite a household name among the general public. After hopping in the scene with the HBO show Girls, in which he played the bold and shameless character Adam Sackler – the intermittent love interest of protagonist Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) – he quickly formed a large fan base. And over the years, he’s grown into both an independent darling and a successful movie star. The word “versatile” is certainly a great way to describe Driver. Of course, Star Wars fans all know Driver for playing the one and only Kylo Ren / Ben Solo – the brooding son of Han Solo and Leia Organa who, at the time of the first film of the following trilogy, the force awakens, had turned to the Dark Side. Although Driver’s character is still quite controversial in the fandom, he gave an excellent performance in all three films. The 37-year-old has been twice Oscar nominated and is one of the most popular actors today. So how much money does Driver have? Of course, one would assume that Star Wars and Disney would pay off the jackpot on all of their stars. How much is Adam Driver worth? It’s no surprise that Adam Driver is a millionaire. However, there are conflicting reports as to its exact value. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Driver is worth $ 16 million, while Rich gorilla states that the actor’s net worth is estimated at $ 10 million. With those two numbers, we’d assume it’s somewhere in the middle. According to Business intern, The driver was paid in the “mid to high six digits” for the force awakens. According to the publication, this was a higher salary for one of the newcomers to the franchise. Although Driver continues to choose arthouse films, for example his latest project Annette alongside Marion Cotillard, he is also in the cast of big budget films, for example his next film Gucci House which is directed by Ridley Scott and stars Lady Gaga, along with other prominent celebrities. As for Star Wars, it doesn’t look like the Kylo Ren actor is reprising his role, at least not anytime soon. In 2019, Pilot revealed that he hasn’t seen a return to the Disney franchise in his future, saying of the possibility: “It’s not on the agenda at all. This experience will forever be one of the highlights of my career, but I aspire to [do] other adventures. Adam Driver’s resume is certainly one to be proud of, and while it will never return to a galaxy far, far into the future, we’re sure it will always be financially ready for life.

