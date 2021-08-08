Kareena Kapoor to introduce third baby to the world with Karan Johar: I can’t be pacified now | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor considers her first book, Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, to be her third baby. She and her husband Saif Ali Khan have two sons – Taimur, four, and Jeh, five months. On Sunday, a day before the release of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of herself posing with the book. She was wearing a red dress with a cowl neck and straps. She revealed in her caption that she will go live on Instagram with Karan Johar to launch the book. I cannot be pacified now # 1DayToGo. Join me live with @karanjohar tomorrow at 5pm as we introduce my third baby to the world. Super excited! The preorder link is in my bio, she wrote. Fans expressed their excitement and love for Kareena in the comments section of the post. Just one day. I’m super excited and so proud of you honey, one wrote. You are a goddess, the epitome of beauty @kareenakapoorkhan ily, said another. However, some were fooled by the mention of the third baby in the caption and wanted to know if she was pregnant. + Kareena counted to the launch of Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible by teasing the contents of the book, from her pregnancy pizza cravings to motherhood fashion. Last week, she shared a photo collage with her sons Taimur and Jeh, calling them her world. My strength … my pride … my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn’t be possible without my babies. I can’t wait for you to read my journey, my experiences and my learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. # 3DaysToGo, she wrote. Read also | Abhay Deol says Bollywood is very cliché: it doesn’t matter if you come from a movie family Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandans Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film marks their reunion on screen after nearly a decade; they were last seen together in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012). She also has Karan Johars Takht in the pipeline.

