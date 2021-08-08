Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra follows only 2 Bollywood actors on Instagram





Neeraj Chopra follows only 2 Bollywood actors on Instagram | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Neeraj Chopra won gold at the Tokyo Olympics He became the country’s first gold medalist in 13 years Do you know that the athlete only follows two Bollywood celebrities? Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by becoming India’s second individual Olympic gold medalist after shooter Abhinav Bindra. Neeraj Chopra smashed several glass ceilings to become the country’s first gold medalist in 13 years. Notably, the 23-year-old from the village of Khandra near Panipat, Haryana, surprised the athletic world by making the second throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw final and in ending India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal at the Olympics. . One glance at the young medalist’s Instagram feed and we can see footage of him training on the track, candid moments from home, the athlete playing with puppies and whatnot! From the footage, it’s evident that Neeraj enjoys clicking selfies of himself and filming short workout clips. While the athlete has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, he only follows 160 people from around the world. Mirabai Chanu, who won silver in the 49kg weightlifting category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is in the list, other athletes Neeraj follows are Deepak Punia, boxer Manoj Kumar, Satwksai Raj Rankireddy, among others. He also follows Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, of the 160 people Neeraj follows, there are only two Bollywood personalities. A quick glance at the roster and we can see that Neeraj is following Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Akshay Kumar. While Akshay Kumar is known for his athleticism, Randeep Hooda is known for his penchant for equestrian sports and he himself is a professional rider who competes in polo, show jumping and dressage events.[atesinpoloshowjumpinganddressageevents[atesinpoloshowjumpinganddressageevents Neeraj Chopra’s victory on Saturday was not only a huge personal achievement, but he helped the country surpass the previous record of six medals achieved at the London Games in 2012. With his gold in the men’s javelin throw, India’s medal count jumped to 7, the highest ever of any Olympics. The previous record was in 2012, when India won six medals at the London Games in 2012.

