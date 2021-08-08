Borders reopened for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that the country will start accepting vaccinated foreigners wishing to make the Umrah pilgrimage, a move that will boost an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 18 months after closing its borders to fight the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia will start from Monday to “gradually receive requests for omra from various countries,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The umra can be undertaken at any time and generally attracts millions of people from all over the world, unlike the annual hajj, which able-bodied Muslims who can afford it must perform at least once in their lifetime.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly disrupted the two Muslim pilgrimages, which are typically key sources of revenue for the kingdom and can bring in $ 12 billion annually.

Prior to Sunday’s announcement, only immune pilgrims residing in Saudi Arabia were eligible for Umrah permits.

And last month, only about 60,000 vaccinated residents were allowed to participate in a reduced form of the annual hajj.

But the kingdom is slowly opening up and has started welcoming foreign tourists who have been vaccinated since August 1.

Foreign pilgrims must be immunized with a vaccine recognized by Saudi Arabia Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and agree to undergo quarantine if necessary, SPA said citing Hajj Deputy Minister Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat.

He added that the kingdom was working to determine the destinations from which pilgrims can come and their numbers on a “periodic basis according to the classification of preventive measures” in those countries.

Relief

The ban on overseas pilgrims has caused deep disappointment among Muslims around the world, who typically save for years to participate.

“I feel relieved at the resumption of the Umrah pilgrimage,” Ahmed Hamadna, 33, sales manager in Egypt, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

But he added that he was “concerned about the complex procedures and measures during the pandemic”.

Engineer Mohamad Ragab, an Australian resident, said he too “hesitates” to make the Umrah pilgrimage.

“There will probably be crowds in Mecca and the risk of infection is high,” he said.

According to the SPA report, Saudi Arabia will allow 60,000 pilgrims to perform umrah each month, and will gradually increase this number to reach 2 million worshipers per month.

Hosting pilgrimages is a matter of prestige for Saudi leaders, for whom custody of Islam’s holiest places is their most powerful source of political legitimacy.

Riyadh has spent billions trying to build a tourism industry from scratch, as part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

The once lonely kingdom began issuing tourist visas for the first time in 2019 as part of an ambitious campaign to revamp its global image and attract visitors.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, he issued 400,000 just for the pandemic to crush this momentum while the borders were closed.

The government has ramped up a nationwide vaccination campaign as it works to revive tourism and other sectors affected by the pandemic, such as sports competitions and entertainment shows.

Vaccination is compulsory for anyone wishing to enter public and private establishments, including educational establishments and places of entertainment, as well as to use public transport.

Saudi Arabia has recorded nearly 532,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 8,300 deaths.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is generally one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, with 2.5 million participants in 2019.