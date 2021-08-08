Chow Yun Fat Conferred Honorary Doctorate, Recalls Acting Career, Entertainment News & Top Stories





HONG KONG – Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat received an honorary doctorate from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) on Saturday August 7 for his outstanding professional achievements and outstanding contributions to society. During the ceremony, Chow, 66, shared his experience of over four decades in the entertainment industry and thanked Hong Kong and its people for their encouragement, tolerance and love for him. It was the third of those honors for Chow, who is affectionately known as Fat Gor (Big Brother Fat). He was made an honorary member of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in 1999 and received an honorary doctorate from the City University of Hong Kong in 2001. Born and raised on Lamma Island, he remembers going to Hong Kong with his mother by the seaside as he grew up in the 1960s. With several families and over 30 people living in a housing complex, a young Chow went to the movies to escape the living conditions and enjoy the air conditioning, even though he didn’t know what the movies were about. He trained as an actor in the 1970s and began his acting career, filming from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, he said. “I recited lines when I went out to film and when I returned to the studio. I even recited the lines when I was asleep,” Chow recalls. “I did this every day for nine years, and I really don’t know what I filmed if you ask me (that question).” The actor said that the person he saw the most during this time was not his mother, but actress Carol Cheng, now 63, with whom he appeared in several television series such as as The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1979), The Frères (1980) and Le Destin (1981). Chow started focusing on movies in 1984, then went on to shoot the gangster movie A Better Tomorrow (1986) with director John Woo, kicking off his “bullet” career for the next decade. “I can say I fired more bullets than the police commissioner at the time,” he joked. “I shot up to 10,000 bullets a day while filming.” He moved to Hollywood in the 1990s after his contract with the television and film company ended and shot films such as The Replacement Killers (1998) and Anna And The King (1999). He worked with director Lee Ang in Oscar-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), and his acting career has blossomed ever since. At the ceremony held on Saturday, Professor Alexander Wai, President and Vice Chancellor of HKBU, praised Chow for being an icon and popular figure abroad who has demonstrated the unyielding and combative spirit of Hong Kong and shaped the golden age of the Hong Kong Kong film industry. “Most importantly, he remains humble and grateful for what he has, and his persistence and humility make him a great role model for the younger generation,” ProfWai said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/life/entertainment/chow-yun-fat-conferred-doctoral-degree-recalls-his-acting-career The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos