Margot Robbie Goes From Making Subway Sarnies To 7m Hollywood Superstar
Exclusive:
The actress left Ramsay Street in search of the bright lights of Tinseltown just 10 years ago and is now worth over $ 7 million, but says she’s still a bag of nerves before a new role
Image: AMPAS via Getty Images)
She has gone from being a soap mermaid to one of Hollywood’s most sought-after names.
Few movie stars have experienced such a stratospheric rise as Margot Robbie.
The actress left Ramsay Street in search of the bright lights of Tinseltown just 10 years ago and is now worth over $ 7 million.
But despite her phenomenal success, the Oscar nominee admits she’s still a bag of nerves before she walks in front of the cameras.
Discussing the reprise of her role as Harley Quinn in a sequel to the action film Suicide Squad, Margot says: Even though Harley is a character I’ve played before, I was always scared before I filmed because I am still nervous about starting a job.
I have this complete crisis of faith and I think, Oh my God, I’m not even good at acting and I can’t do that.

Picture:
Jessica Miglio)
Every time I make a movie, I turn to my husband and I’m like, I don’t think I can do that. He says something like, you do this every time. It will be fine.
The Suicide Squad film debut in 2016 is one of three Margots films along with The Legend of Tarzan and The Wolf of Wall Street that grossed over $ 100 million, helping Australia’s career soar.
The film, based on the DC Comics supervillain team of the same name and which also starred Will Smith and Cara Delevingne, broke box office records.
In the sequel, Margot is joined by Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, and John Cena as Task Force X is tasked with destroying a Nazi-era laboratory… but encounters a giant alien starfish.
Margot says: I was so excited to play Harley again. I love to play her because she is so fun and so relentless. She is exhausting but so much fun.
There were some very interesting and crazy sets for this movie.

Picture:
AMPAS via Getty Images)
We had tons of water gushing out everywhere. The beaches were blown up like it was a war movie. We were running away from objects attached to wires. It was crazy.
I think people these days look at stuff like that and they’re like, Oh, that’s all CGI. It’s not in this movie.
Another thing fans of the film might not know is that Margot has performed all of her own stunts. I do, but only because of the amazing stunt team who choreograph her, she says.
They take the time to make sure I can do whatever I can.
She adds: Even though this movie wasn’t as amazing as it is, it’s still worth seeing just because it’s so nice to be able to go to the movies again.
That said, it turns out to be arguably one of the greatest, if not THE greatest comic book movie of all time. You don’t want to miss it.

Picture:
Getty)
Despite her success, Margot, 31, says she hasn’t forgotten her humble roots. Growing up on a fruit farm on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, she and her three siblings were raised by their mother.
At 16, Margot was making sandwiches at a Subway branch and was an assistant in a surf shop.
After Margot moved to Melbourne in search of acting opportunities, her big breakup came at the age of 17 in 2008 when she was cast as Donna Freedom on the soap opera Neighbors.
She resigned three years later, betting on moving to the United States to pursue a career in Hollywood.
It paid off, and after roles on the Pan Am TV series and romcom film About Time, she played Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprios character Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street.
She also spent time in London after filming the war movie Suite Française.
Margot lived in a cramped roommate in Clapham with six friends she met on set, including assistant director Tom Ackerley, 31, who is now her husband.
Legend of Tarzan star Alexander Skarsgard said: She lived in a house with six other people, sort of like a fraternity house vibe, and on weekends she would go to Amsterdam and sleep in bunk beds in a hostel with backpackers, or some music festival in the north of England and sleep in a tent. It is not valuable at all.
Margot was living in London when she landed a role in the movie Legend of Tarzan in 2016 alongside Alexander.
Margot and her British husband have since traded to a 2.1m villa in Hollywood, which they have called home since 2017.
The actress is still a huge fan of Britain, even celebrating her recent birthday with a party based on the ITV2 show Love Island.
I seem to like a lot of British things. I love Harry Potter, I love my husband, and I love Love Island. It’s great, she said.
She started a film production company, called LuckyChap, in 2014 with her husband and two friends.
Featured in the company’s first major film in 2017, I, Tonya, about American skater Tonya Harding, she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Reflecting on the 10 years since leaving Australia, Margot says: I have been blessed with incredible opportunities.
“I did Wolf of Wall Street, then I did something completely opposite in Suite Française. I was a peasant girl and looked hideous but I met my husband on the job so it was okay. .
We started our production company with our best friends and it continues to be a wonderful group dynamic. We all work very well together. I feel very lucky.
Like her character Harley, Margot also has a motto that she lives by, which also reflects her unpretentiousness, despite her accomplishments.
She says: To me, someone is going to do it, so it might as well be you.
