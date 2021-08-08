Tommie Hollywood, a fascinating new Hyatt hotel





Hyatts’ footprint in Los Angeles is growing very well, and it is much needed. The Thompson Hollywood opened this weekend and the Figueroa Hotel at DTLA recently joined The Unbound Collection at Hyatt. There’s another Hyatt that’s slated to open in Los Angeles by the end of the year, and it kind of has a connection to Thompson. Tommy Hollywood Basics Tommy hollywood is a new Hyatt property that is now accepting bookings for stays from December 15, 2021. Tommie Hollywood will be in an eight-story building and will have 212 guest rooms. The hotel joins JdV by Hyatt, which is Hyatt’s collection of independent mid-range hotels. Tommie Hollywood exterior rendering The hotel will be located on Selma Avenue and Wilcox Avenue, in the same block as the new Thompson Hollywood. Tommie Hollywood will feature a signature restaurant, rooftop pool and bar, and gym. Tommie Hollywood lobby rendering Rooms at the Tommie Hollywood will be small, just 195 square feet. The largest room in the hotel will be a 388 square foot one bedroom suite. So yes, don’t stay here expecting big rooms, as standard rooms are tiny while suites are the size of standard rooms in many other hotels. Tommie Hollywood bedroom rendering Tommy Hollywood rates and points requirements Hotels make a lot of adjustments or prices before they open, so I wouldn’t read the current rates too much. That being said, right now the hotel charges over $ 250 per night for a standard room, which is really expensive considering the small size of the rooms. I would bet the rates will drop below $ 200 before the hotel opens. Pricing at Tommy Hollywood On the plus side, it will be a Category 4 World of Hyatt property: This means that a redemption of free nights here will cost 15,000 points per night.

Category 1-4 Free Night Certificates can be redeemed here, which is exciting considering that is not possible at other Hyatt hotels in Los Angeles. What is the connection between Tommie and Thompson? There are two Hyatts opening on the same block, and one will be called Thompson, while the other will be called Tommie, so what exactly is the connection? There is a story there: Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018, which was owned by Thompson; This is when the Thompson Hotels joined World of Hyatt

Even before Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality, there were plans to develop the Tommie brand; the idea was that it would be a slightly more budget version of Thompson, with much smaller rooms, but still focused on food and drink outlets.

When Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality, the company ultimately decided not to create another brand, but instead brought the Tommie brand under the umbrella of JdV, which is one of Hyatt’s independent hotel brands.

Still, you should notice some similarities between Thompson and Tommie, from the emphasis on food and drink outlets to the bedroom design.

It won’t be the only Tommie hotel, there is also a Tommie austin opening later this year So yes, the setup is definitely odd. Tommie was initially envisioned to have a Thompson connection, but with Hyatt having acquired Two Roads Hospitality, the decision was made to mark these Tommie hotels as JdV properties. At the end of the line Tommie Hollywood is slated to open in late 2021. The hotel will be located in the same block as the Thompson Hollywood, except it will have much smaller rooms. It’s great to finally have a Category 4 World of Hyatt property in the Los Angeles area, as this will come in handy for redeeming points and free night certificates. The backstory is also interesting here, as the Tommie brand was originally meant to be a more budget-friendly version of Thompson, with smaller parts. But the strategy has changed over time, and Tommie Hotels will now be owned by JdV. What do you think of Tommie Hollywood?

