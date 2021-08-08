Night Court co-star Markie Post dies at 70





Veteran TV actress Markie Post died on Saturday, according to reports. The regular series on two hit shows from the 1980s, The right guy and Night court, had been battling cancer for almost four years. She was 70 years old. The California-born Post began his career working behind the scenes on game shows like Fraction of a second and Double dare. She quickly began to appear onscreen as one of the Vanna White-esque dealers on Sharks Card, knocking over huge cards as the studio audience shouted higher! or lower! Her television career took off quickly in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when she landed guest spots on a series of classic shows of the time, including Fries, Barnabé jones, The Incredible Hulk, Hart to Hart, BJ and the bear, Eight is enough, Greatest American Hero, Simon & Simon, and Home visits. She appeared in a rather elaborate sci-fi costume in a two-part episode of Buck Rogers in the 25th century. Her first regular role was in the short-lived soccer comedy Semi hard featuring David Hasselhoff, based on the Burt Reynolds film. In 1982, she joined The right guy in its second season. The action-comedy series starred Lee majors as a Hollywood stuntman who also worked as a bounty hunter, deploying movie magic to capture bad guys. At around the same time, Post appeared in two episodes of Team A (another action comedy in which a group of people captured villains), The boat of love, Fantastic island, and Hotel. In 1983, she made a guest shot on the more traditional sitcom Cheers, which indicated where his career was headed next. After an appearance in its second season, Post went on to become a series regular on Night court from his third season until the end of his nine seasons in 1992. In the mid-1980s, Night court was the fourth chapter in NBC’s unbeatable block of Thursday night comedy. (It came The Cosby Show, Family ties, Cheers, then Night court, before moving on to single camera drama with The blues of the hill street.) As Christine Sullivan, Markie Post played the role of the benevolent public defender to the various disbelievers who were dealt with during the night shift at Manhattan City Court, chaired by wacky judge Harry T. Stone, played by the comedian and magician Harry Anderson. She was the comedic sheet of obnoxious chauvanist Dan Fielding, played by Jean Larroquette. Naturally, the two ultimately fell in love. Larroquette won four consecutive Emmy Awards for the role from 1985 to 1988, before removing his name from the race. It should be noted that Dan wouldn’t have been Dan without Christine to play. After Night court, Post starred alongside John Ritter for three seasons of CBS DC-set Hearts on fire. Reflecting the relationship between Christine and Dan, Post was a liberal political reporter and Ritter was an assistant to a Conservative senator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/08/markie-post-co-star-of-night-court-dies-at-age-70 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

