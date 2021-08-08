Tyson Fury Becomes a Dad for the Sixth Time! | Entertainment





Tyson Fury has become a father for the sixth time. The 32-year-old professional boxer and his wife Paris welcomed their sixth child together, after Paris gave birth to a baby girl named Athena on Sunday (08.08.21). Tyson confirmed the news in a social media post which read, “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury was born 8/8/21. (sic) Athena marks the sixth baby of the couple who married in 2009 and are the little sister of Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months old. Tyson revealed he and Paris were expecting another child in February, when he said the couple felt blessed to expand their family again. He said: “Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has definitely blessed us with another child and I am very grateful. You have a beautiful wife, beautiful children, they are all healthy. That’s the thing. more important, you know, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can find another job, you can start billiards or you can earn more money. “It doesn’t really matter, but the only thing you can’t get back is your family. You can’t get back wasted time and that’s the crazy thing about it.” And in June, the couple said they could even have up to 11 children. Tyson revealed, “It starts with a story that no one knows. “Paris became my girlfriend when she was 15 and I was 16. When it came time to get married, I asked her how many children she wanted. She said 10. “I said that would be enough for me. Now we have decided to do one more. Make it 11. Let’s have a mixed football team playing on the Morecambe pitch.”

