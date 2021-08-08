The Thompson Hotel Makes Hollywood Debut – The Hollywood Reporter





Relevant Group, developer of Hollywood’s Dream Hotel, is betting big on the neighborhood, which suffered from a loss of tourism during the pandemic. In recent weeks, however, the area has seen pedestrian activity rise to 80% of the number before the lockdown and has seen hotel occupancy rate increases by 50 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter. Now Relevant is launching its second Hollywood hotel, the Thompson (1541 Wilcox Ave., thompsonhotels.com), after dealing with COVID-19 and delays from general contractors. “If you can imagine,” says Grant King, Managing Partner of Relevant Group, “there are enough moving parts already in any hospitality hotel project and putting COVID on top of that has exacerbated the delays you could. meet in general. There were challenges not only with work, but also with the city and all those other fun experiences when trying to open something on time. Located just north of Sunset Boulevard, the 11-story hotel has 190 rooms (starting at $ 399 per night); a restaurant that has not yet opened, My friends, led by Chief Lincoln Carson (whose famous Bon Temps closed at DTLA during the pandemic); and the rooftop inspired by the Côte d’Azur Lis Bar and swimming pool, offering panoramic views of LA A rendering of Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood.

Thompson Hotels According to King, The Thompson Hollywood will raise the bar on the design side, with its modernism meeting Europe and the West Coast, animated by the architect Steinberg hart and interior designer based in London Tara Berner (who also designed hotels for the Four Seasons and the Rosewood.) “What we wanted to do with each of the hotels is bring a different type of experience. The Dream brought a corduroy-like feel, ”says King. “[With] the Thompson Hollywood, you’ll see we’ve stepped up our game on sophistication, which will bring a level of elegance that I don’t think is anywhere in Hollywood. A render of the Thompson Hollywood rooftop pool.

Thompson Hotels On Friday evening August 6, the hotel hosted a launch party for the Thompson, where guests included models Slick Woods, Jordun Love and Leomie Anderson; actress Ashley Benson; stylist Law Roach and costume designer Johnny Wujek, who enjoyed DJ sets by Mia Moretti and Wade Crescent and a performance by singer-songwriter Caroline Vreeland. Slick Woods at the Thompson Hollywood launch party.

BFA / Courtesy of Thompson Hollywood A version of the story first appeared in the August 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

