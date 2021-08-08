Iconic Modern Bollywood on Screen Mothers





For decades Bollywood has advocated for self-sacrificing and self-effacing screen mothers whose entire lives revolved around their children and who could never do anything wrong. Slowly over the past few years a few filmmakers have written about nuanced onscreen mothers who have flaws like any other human being. 1. Sunita Kapoor, Kapoor & Fils Source: YouTube / Dharma Productions Sunita (Ratna Pathak Shah) is part of a dysfunctional family, where she grapples with her husband’s infidelity, subtle animosity between her sons, and the exhaustion of family finances. Although she loves her sons, she is not without flaws and prejudices. In her attempt to keep her family together, Sunita makes mistakes and recognizes them when called upon to do so. 2. Neelam Mehra, Dil Dhadakne Do Source: YouTube / Excel Films Portrayed by Shefali Shah, Neelam is a wealthy housewife dealing with an unfaithful husband. As they present the picture of the perfect couple on a cruise with their friends, Neelam slowly unraveled. This weighs on her relationship with her children who fail to reach her. At first she may seem like a superficial woman, but when all the cards are revealed you end up feeling the most empathy for her. 3. Shashi Godbole, English Vinglish Source: YouTube / Eros Now Movie Preview Shashi (Sridevi) is a loving mother who adores her children. However, she is not someone who will tolerate her children disrespecting her. When Shashi is fed up with her daughter and her husband making fun of her English, she takes matters into her own hands. Not only is she learning to speak in English, but she also gives a lesson or two on parenting and family values. 4. Dr. Vidya Arte, Paa Source: YouTube / Reliance Entertainment Vidya Balan stars as a single mother, Vidya, who is raising a boy with a rare genetic condition called progeria. As she treats her son’s illness, you can see other sides as well: a professional doctor, a daughter, and an injured lover. In the movie, she has a candid relationship with her son and they indulge in friendly banter while making the most of their situation. Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Excel Entertainment and Dharma Productions

