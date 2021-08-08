Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam dies of multiple organ failure

Actor Anupam Shyam Ojha, who is currently seen on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, breathed his last today (August 8). He was 63 years old. The actor was hospitalized for about six days. He died today at 8 p.m. due to multiple organ failure at Life Line Hospital.

Anupam Shyam is known for his work on the Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya TV show where he played Thakur Sajjan Singh. He has also made appearances in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Bandit Queen Dil Se, Lagaan and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned her death on Twitter. He wrote: “Sad to hear of the passing of one of the best actors and a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure. My sincere condolences to his family. A great loss for him. film and television industry (sic). “

Actor Manoj Joshi also took to Twitter to pay a final tribute to the veteran actor. He wrote: “Saddened by the passing of my very talented friend and actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti (sic).”

Last year, in July, Anupam Shyam was admitted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon after collapsing while on dialysis. The actor was on dialysis three times a week while filming Pratigya 2.