



Markie Post, the effervescent actress known for her roles in the Night Court and The Fall Guy television series and the movie Theres Something About Mary during a career that spanned four decades, died at her Los Angeles home on Saturday. She was 70 years old. Her death was confirmed by her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, who provided a statement from Ms Posts’s family that the cause of death was cancer. Ms Post had continued to act for nearly four years after her initial cancer diagnosis and while undergoing chemotherapy treatments which she called her side job, her family said. Since her diagnosis, she had worked on a Lifetime Christmas movie and had a recurring guest role on the ABC series The Kids Are Alright.

Frequently portrayed in wacky roles that emphasized her comedic timing, Ms. Post became a television staple in the 1980s. She appeared in The Love Boat, The A-Team and Cheers before landing a starring role as a bail servant in The Fall Guy, an action show about a stuntman, played by Lee Majors, who works at the black as a bounty hunter. Her greatest success came on the sitcom Night Court, when she was cast to play Christine Sullivan, the attractive and courageous public defender who was the romantic interest of Judge Harry T. Stone, played by Harry Anderson. The judge wasn’t her only suitor, however. Just like Dan Fielding, the lewd prosecutor played by John Larroquette. One of her show’s co-stars, Charlie Robinson, who played the pragmatic clerk, died last month at age 75.

In the 1990s, Ms Post starred alongside John Ritter on Hearts Afire, a political sitcom in which she played a former reporter who went to work as a press secretary for a Southern Senator. Her father was played by Ed Asner, who paid tribute to Mrs. Post on Sunday on Twitter.

Born November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, Calif., Ms. Post began her career working on game shows, writing questions for Family Feud, finding awards for The Price Is Right, and researching Split Second. . I’ve learned more research on this game show than I did in four years of college, Ms Post said in an interview with Bill tush on her show in the 1980s. In 1998, Ms. Post was chosen by the Farrelly brothers to play the baby mother of Mary, the main character in Theres Something About Mary, played by Cameron Diaz. Later in her career, Ms. Posts’ acting credits included Scrubs and Chicago PD Ms. Post is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross; and two daughters, actress Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, who said in their statement Ms Post was an example of kindness. They described Ms. Post as someone who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for the first apartments, and showed us how to be kind, loving, and forgiving in an often difficult world.

