Daytime Entertainment Burglary-Utility Co. Impostor





Utility Impostor Burglary On August 7, 2021 at 3:39 p.m., Bedminster Township police were called to a residence on block 3200 Bedminster Road (Route 113) to report a suspicious event. Upon arrival, officers discovered the incident was a daytime inadvertent burglary. The actor has been described as a middle-aged white man with brown hair and wearing a reflective vest. There was a second actor who remained in the vehicle when the first actor contacted the resident. The actors arrived in a white four-door utility van with a utility body, without any distinctive markings on it. (See attached photo of what may be the actors’ vehicle). This actor claimed to work for PECO and told the victim that the residences along his road were going to be cut and that they had been hired to come and install generators on the properties. The victim in this case believed the actor and took him to his residence through the front door of his back patio so that he could probe where a generator would be placed. While the first actor distracted the victim, money was stolen from the residence. If these actors come to your home, call 911. Below is some information from PECO: Remember

Don’t Pay Scammers: PECO representatives will never call you for bill payment in cash or prepaid credit card. Check your invoice: Check your printed invoice or log into PECO.com or the PECO mobile app and check your account status, balances, payments and any supplier information. Protect yourself: Never open your door to someone you don’t recognize. Apply for photo ID through a window – All PECO employees and contractors wear company ID badges displaying their name, photo and ID number, but don’t fall for it. trap of a fake badge. Protect your account information: Do not give your PECO account information or PECO invoice to anyone. A real PECO representative will have the account information they need when they call. Be proactive: If a call or caller seems suspicious, hang up and call PECO directly at 1-800-494-4000 to speak to a PECO representative. This proactive action helps customers make sure they are talking to PECO. Report scams

Report suspicious activity to the police By phone: 1-800-494-4000 Representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday. In person: PECO Customer Solutions Center 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2301, market street

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103 Anyone with incidents or similar information, please contact Ofc. Daniel Chonko # 215-795-2972 ext. 107 or by email: [email protected] Incident Report # 20210807-3110

