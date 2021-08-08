George Clooney on his best reward

An earlier version of this story aired on “Sunday Morning” on November 29, 2020.

Last November, actor-director George Clooney welcomed correspondent Tracy Smith to his home in Los Angeles, where he spent most of the pandemic with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their two children. .

“Do you like being home all the time now?” Smith asked.

“Well, look: no, of course not,” he replied. “It’s been a long time since I, you know, 15 loads of laundry a day and mopped the floors and, you know, all those doors around here I’ve been trying! You know I always say I felt like my mother in 1964, ‘because she had two kids and no help. And I don’t know how she’s done now. I have more sympathy for her than ever. “

George Clooney shows correspondent Tracy Smith the results of his door stain project. CBS News



Does he cook? “Uh-huh, yeah,” he replied. “My wife is Lebanese, and I’m telling you, she can do anything. She’s amazing. She does things that I am in awe of.… If she walks near a pot in a kitchen, the whole place would literally crumble, and I’m not kidding. She tried to boil a hard-boiled egg once by putting an egg in a pot on the stove with no water in it, yes. “

“Seriously?”

“Yeah. My wife makes dinner reservations. Her mom doesn’t cook, her sister doesn’t cook. So I do a lot of cooking with the family.”

And he even cut his hair. “Uh-huh. I’ve been cutting my hair for 25 years,” he exclaimed.

“So this has nothing to do with quarantine?”

“No. Look, my hair really looks like straw, you know? And it’s so easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So years ago I bought a stuff called Flowbee, who when we were children – “

“You didn’t!” Smith said. “Infomercials? “

“Yeah. It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the mowers? Yeah. I still have it. … Look, man, it works!” he smiled. “Now I wouldn’t do it to my wife!” But I’ve sewn buttons on her dress before. “

“It’s so romantic,” Smith said. “It’s really sweet.”

“I’m disjointed! I can fix things, because I grew up disjointed. You had to do it.”

“Do you have something like MacGyver-y going on?” “

“A little bit, yeah,” he said. “I can make things work when they’re not, but only long enough to get through the day.”

It looks like George Clooney can make a lot of things work. He’s made over four dozen films and won two Oscars along the way – for his acting role (“Syriana”) and his production (winner for best film “Argo”). A real good guy who has had a lot of success, most of the time, playing the bad guy.

Clooney said, “You know, that’s a funny thing. I didn’t get it, but I realized it wasn’t that long ago that I had been playing, like, you know, a con artist more than I mean, ‘Michael Clayton, “I’m a rotten, crooked lawyer. And, you know, I played mostly crooks, you know? [is] a little surprising to me. I didn’t think of them like that – I always thought of them as adorable. “

Smith said, “Well, they’re lovely crooks.”

“But usually there’s a little something, you know, you’re right. It’s true.”

“What does that say about you?”

“I have problems !” he’s laughing.

He first rose to fame as a doctor on the NBC series “ER”, but he didn’t find success overnight. He had struggled in Hollywood for years after leaving his Kentucky home with little more than the shirt on his back. “It was in 1982 when I wanted to move to Los Angeles,” he said. “I had an old-fashioned 1976 Monte Carlo covered in rust. I was filling it with oil and checking gasoline, and drove it here in three days. I didn’t turn it off, because I was afraid I couldn’t turn it back on. And I got here, it broke down, and I had a bike, and I rode for auditions all over town for a year and a half. “

He also did construction work with friends and slept in a “closet” in a friend’s apartment. “Look, 22, 21, you don’t mind at all, you really don’t mind,” he said. “You needed to have five dollars a day to live.”

Now 60 years old and several times a millionaire, he works with the Clooney Foundation for Justice that grew out of his work in places like South Sudan. But he’ll be the first to say that having a family is his biggest challenge yet, and – unsurprisingly – his biggest reward.

Smith asked, “In your own life, has having someone to take care of it made a difference? “

“Yes. There is no doubt that having Amal in my life has changed everything for me, there is no doubt,” Clooney replied. “It was the first time that everything she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than everything about me.

“And then we had these two skulls, and it’s very gratifying, and it’s something that I wasn’t at all – I didn’t see it coming. So, you know, we didn’t. never talked about marriage when we were dating. And I asked her out of the blue. It took a long time for her to say yes. I was on my knees for about 20 minutes. I finally said, ‘Listen , I’m going to get my hip out. ‘ We told this story to his parents, and they were like, “Is there something wrong with his hip?”

“And we never talked about having kids. And then one day we just said, ‘What do you think?’ And, you know, then we go to the doctor and, you know, you do the ultrasound and you’re like, ‘Hey, you got a little boy.’ I said, ‘Baby, fantastic!’ Then they say, ‘And you’ve got another one over there.’ And I was like… I was up for one, you know? old woman. All of a sudden it’s like, two? And I literally – you know, it’s hard not to talk. And I stood there for about ten minutes, watching that piece of paper go by… two… in silence. But I’m so glad they met, you know? “

“It’s a wonderful thing, isn’t it?” Smith said.

“It’s incredible.”

When he’s not making movies, like last year’s sci-fi thriller “The Midnight Sky,” he says he spends a third of his time with his foundation, but quietly. For a guy who’s now made a few space movies, George Clooney is remarkably down to earth.

Smith asked, “So, I’m curious, just looking at you, you belittle yourself a lot. And I’m wondering if that’s something that’s in your nature, or are you working on it?”

“I think it’s in my nature,” Clooney said. “I think, you know, a lot of times the secret is that you take the gun out of their hands before they can shoot you.

“I think it’s a healthy way to look at the world. There’s a line in a movie called ‘Out of the Past.’ Robert Mitchum says, ‘I never learned anything by hearing myself speak. C ‘is sort of a good measure to follow. “



Story produced by John D’Amelio. Publisher: Lauren Barnello.