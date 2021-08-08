Ride the Eagle: A Simple Movie for the Covid Era

Photo: Ride the eagle / sticker

Trent ODonnells Ride the Eagle begins with the character of Honey (Susan sarandon) struggling to record a message for her son with a portable camera, unintentionally ringing true for anyone who tried to communicate with their parents by facetime last year. Ride the Eagle follows Leif (Jake Johnson), an emotionally stunted stoner, who finds himself with a cabin after the death of his hippie mother, Honey. To get the cabin, Leif must complete a series of tasks that will lead him on the path to self-discovery. The film, aimed at opening the public’s eyes to the little things in life and the importance of family, offers a heartwarming story that never quite reaches the emotional heights it aims for.

Making films during the pandemic

Ride the Eagle was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic and this can easily be seen throughout the film. The characters are often distant from each other, lacking privacy in many scenes, while other characters communicate only by phone, using a split screen effect, or via video recordings. The film was shot in a way to ensure the safety of the cast and crew during the pandemic, following Covid guidelines to prevent anyone involved from falling ill. The movie was also shot this way for the story itself and the story’s themes about reconnecting with those of your past.

The character of Leif, who was abandoned by Honey as a child, has not seen her since and reconnects with her after death through videotapes and her to-do list. Leif is also tasked by the roster with reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Audrey (DArcy Carden), who he believes is the one who ran away. While Leif is away from the two characters, Honey being dead and Audrey being an eight hour drive away, Leif is still able to reconnect with them in other ways. While not in the same room as them, Honey is able to reconnect with him through his videos while he is able to reconnect with Audrey via intimate phone calls. All of this shows the importance of reconnecting with loved ones that many experienced during Covid. Being stuck at home, many felt more distant from loved ones than ever before and had to use other ways to stay connected, to stay in each other like Leif does with those in his life.

“Ride the Eagle” – Eccentric humor versus witty humor

The film does a difficult balancing act in trying to be both emotionally impactful and witty at the same time and while the film’s themes are compelling, they can be better in theory than in execution. Sometimes the humor of the movies, an interesting balance between genuinely intelligent and witty and quirky humor for fun, can interrupt moments that should have more emotional impact. Ride the Eagle, the movie, sometimes acts like its main character, afraid to show his true emotions. This can be seen where Leif, spilling his mother’s ashes, is interrupted by a hiker and when Leif cries over a painting his mother made while making Marvel movie-style jokes about the stupidity of painting. Pointless attempts at humor like this interrupt the film’s potential for calm, more moody moments where audiences can feel the emotional weight of the film’s themes.

All of this isn’t to say that there aren’t some witty and very funny moments in the film. This is the case with Susan Sarandons Honey, whose voiceovers and video messages are often both clever and heartwarming. She delivers some of the funniest moments in the movie, from her hilarious and weird paintings to her collection of weeds hidden in every drawer. She is both the heart and the humor of the film, which is especially wonderful given that her character does not traditionally share a scene with another character. JK Simmons As Honeys’ lover Carl also delivers well-executed lines, but he enters the film both too late and for a short time, despite his characters revealing that this is the big twist. of the movie.

While there are a few funny moments, the film also suffers a bit from the quirky cliché. independent film comic style, often making jokes to be either weird or to fill a quiet space. This can be seen in many of Leifs’ quirks of being part of a successful band despite only playing bongos or not knowing how to survive in the wild despite his presentation at the public as nature lovers. This can also be seen in many of the dialogues and tracks that interrupt emotional scenes in the film, like the hiker interrupting. Audrey’s character, despite having fun dialogue moments with Leif, also suffers from this quirky humor as it keeps her from being as emotionally complex as Leif.

Although she has just recovered from a breakup that she says ruined her, the film only has her as a vehicle for quirky humor, using the mixer while Leif talks only about referring to Honey. as a dead mother. Instead of being as emotionally complex as the other characters, it just leaves her as the quirky love interest.

Conclusion

Ride the Eagle is an impressive achievement for a film which was made during Covid-19, using its constraints for the benefit of the themes and stories of the films. The themes of the films about reconnecting and family ring very strong after a pandemic where people have tried every means possible to stay in touch with those who mattered most to them. Although the themes of the films are excellent in theory, execution is often hampered by the films’ reliance on quirky humor that interrupts many moments that are likely to move audiences. While there are moments of real witty comedy, much of the comedy in the films acts as an interruption to any potential calm and moving scene, almost as if the film is afraid of being too intimate. Leif’s character is afraid to show his true emotions and has to learn to be honest with himself throughout the film and it looks like Ride the Eagle has to learn to show his deeper emotions as well.

Ride the Eagle is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Director: Trent ODonnell Screenwriters: Trent ODonnell, Jake Johnson

Actors: Jake Johnson, D’Arcy Carden, JK Simmons, Susan Sarandon, Cleo King, Luis Fernandez-Gil

By Brianna benozich

