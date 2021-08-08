Connect with us

How Hollywood failed Brendan Fraser (and why he deserves a comeback)

Hollywood failed Brendan Fraserand it’s good that the beloved actor is making his comeback in feature films. While Fraser has continued to work steadily over the past several years, his star hasn’t shone as brightly as when he was one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing action stars 20 years ago. Fortunately, that seems to be changing, as Fraser has been selected in a variety of prominent upcoming film projects, including Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest collaboration,Moon Flower Killers.

Brendan Fraser first rose to prominence in the title role of the comedy Encino man, playing a thawed caveman nicknamed Link. Although he is mainly remembered today as an action hero for his work in The Mummy trilogy, Fraser was also a gifted comedian, who proved able to easily alternate between serious drama and family comedies. This versatility left Fraser in high demand and made him a fan favorite to replace Christopher Reeve as Superman.


Unfortunately, a series of unfortunate events took Fraser out of the limelight. While still playing, the roles he received weren’t as flashy as the ones he once enjoyed, like those in The Mummyfranchise. Fortunately, that has changed in recent years, thanks to a number of regular supporting roles in shows such as The case and Condorand Fraser is again, and rightly so, in demand and in the public eye. Still, many don’t know why Fraser seemed to be leaving Hollywood for a while, and why he’s just made a comeback.

What Happened To Brendan Fraser: How Hollywood Failed To Actor

According to Fraser, his troubles began in the summer of 2003, at the height of his popularity. In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser explained how he was sexually assaulted by Phillip Berk, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) which hosts the Golden Globe Awards, while he was attending a luncheon. Fraser rejected Berk’s advances but, embarrassed by the incident, did not consider bringing criminal charges against the chairman of the HFPA. It was after this incident that Fraser believed that Berk had begun to exert an influence to ruin his career and make his life a misery in Hollywood. It should be noted that Berk completely denied all of Fraser’s claims.

Another issue that Fraser faced during this time was a series of surgeries that took him in and out of the hospital over a period of seven years. These were largely the result of the stunt work he did in his role as typical action hero Rick O’Connell as he worked hard to film theJungle cruiseinspiring The return of the mummyand included partial knee replacement, laminectomy, and vocal cord surgery. The recovery time for these procedures limited his availability and the roles he could safely assume.

As a result of the emotional turmoil of his assault, the feeling that he was ostracized by the acting community, and the stress of his operation, Fraser sank into a deep depression. This was made even worse by the death of her beloved mother and her divorce from actress Afton Smith. Given all of this, it’s no wonder that Fraser, feeling mistreated and rejected by Hollywood, chose to cut down on his film work and pursue projects away from the studio system that shunned him.

Brendan Fraser’s acting career finally gets a second chance

Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele in Doom Patrol

After several years of supporting roles, there has been a strangely fitting role; Cliff “Robotman” Steele in the DC Universe seriesPatrol of fate,and Fraser was in it. The character, a famous racing car driver whose brain was implanted into a robot body, was a far cry from the kind of sleek hero Fraser was famous for playing, being a ‘”narcissistic manual” who became”a better human as a robot than he was human,Fraser said. The role posed an interesting challenge for Fraser, who, while playing Cliff Steele in pre-accident flashbacks, mostly worked in tandem with actor Riley Shanahan to bring Robotman to life with the voice of Fraser. Fraser, to his credit, is quickly crediting Shanahan with doing the heavy lifting in their partnership, describing him as a “wonderful comic artist with fantastic timing.“Praise indeed, given the source.

Since the premiere of Fate Patrol and the introduction of Robotman, the Fraser star continued to rise and his name has since been attached to several prominent upcoming films alongside some of today’s biggest stars. Fraser will appear in the latest film from Mother! director Darren Aronofsky,The whale, which is based on a man with severe obesity who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Fraser also plays in Behind the curtain of night, a fantastic play about a man who returns from the dead with the memories of all his past lives restored. Perhaps most impressive, Fraser was recently announced as playing lawyer WS Hamilton in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film. Moon Flower Killers, which has an impressive ensemble including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons.

Why Brendan Fraser’s comeback is so important

Brendan Fraser in No Sudden Motion

At a time when many women in Hollywood rallied around and formed the #MeToo movement to fight serial sexual harassers like Harvey Weinstein and Joss Whedon, Brendan Fraser’s account of his harassment was unique. While other actors, such as Terry Crews, James Van Der Beek, and Alex Winter spoke of their own experiences of unwanted trial and error, Fraser was the most prominent male actor to come forward and identify as a survivor of sexual assault. While men suffer much less sexual harassment than women, the stigma they face when it occurs and when speaking out against it is often greater, due to public pressure in Western culture. so that men are tougher than that and ignore things like acceptable heckling. Brendan Fraser is to be commended for his courage in coming forward and helping to fight this perception, showing other men who have suffered like him that there is no shame in being a survivor.

Audiences should be thrilled that Fraser is making a comeback for reasons far beyond being a talented artist who has always been nice to see at work. According to most accounts, Brendan Fraser is as affable and charming as the characters he first knew from playing and he deserved much better treatment from the Hollywood machine than he has received in recent memory. As such, it’s a good thing that he’s once again found a major cinematic work and is once again recognized as the star he always has been.

