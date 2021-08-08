Entertainment
Angelina Jolie looked down at fan watching her way to the Hollywood Bowl, looked brooding amid Brad Pitt’s war
Angelina Jolie decided to go to town last week for a show at the Hollywood Bowl, but the actress looked anything but happy as she sat in her VIP booth.
An eyewitness wrote on the famous Instagram celebrity Two me with the account first hand. The tipster even shared a short clip of the 46-year-old actress who looked sad as she listened to live music.
The video was taken last week at Reggae Night which featured a performance by Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls.
Angelina can be seen in an all-black ensemble as she slowly moved to the band’s music. The tipster who caught the Mr and mrs smith The actress was not skillful enough and was grabbed by the star while filming her.
The viewer quickly turned off the camera after Angelina gave him an icy look. The source said: “I saw Angelina Jolie tonight at the Hollywood Bowl for a reggae party. I just sat there nodding to the music all night. She didn’t really dance or interact. with nobody.”
She then submitted a screenshot of Angelina looking at her with disdain. The witness wrote: “I mean … look at the death look she gave me.”
Since her custody war with Brad started to heat up, Angelina has started making more and more public appearances with her children. Over the past two weeks, the actress and her six children have been spotted in Hollywood and New York City.
Angelina even took her son Maddox to meet her ex-boyfriend Johnny lee miller. As we reported, the actress and her ex-husband are still fighting in court for custody and support.
Earlier this year, a judge ordered the former couple to share joint custody despite Angelina’s request for the primary. The court said it was in the children’s best interests to be with both parents at the same time.
At the same time, Angelina was fighting for the judge to be removed from the case accusing her of not disclosing her connections to Brad’s lawyers. An appeals court recently ruled in favor of the actress and ordered the judge to be challenged. The next step appears to be for Angelina to demand a new trial.
