Fans Are Tired of Harry and Meghan’s Media Saturation, Says Hollywood Chief | Royal | New





Her warning comes after only 200 people reposted Meghan’s 40th birthday poem on Instagram, despite her video call to upload it in support of her new 40×40 project that appeals to 40 of her famous friends, including Adele and Stella McCartney, to dedicate 40 minutes of their time to mentor women trying to return to work after the pandemic. Meghan kicked it off with a fun video on her 40th birthday, starring Harry and actress Melissa McCarthy.

The campaign and the video garnered Meghan huge coverage in the UK, but the media and the public in the US largely ignored the event. The Sussexes have already put their names on a number of new ventures, including Meghan’s children’s book and her upcoming wellness title, the couple’s Spotify podcast, and an Apple TV + documentary series for Harry alongside Oprah Winfrey. The Hollywood Senior Production Manager said: “I’m sure they were both surprised and disappointed at how little coverage his birthday and new crusade managed to generate in their new homeland. “But the point is, while the people here are fascinated by the Royal Family in general and Harry and Meghan in particular, they’re not as obsessed as the people they left behind in Britain. “I think a lot of fans in America are not only confused but also a little annoyed by the social activism. “It’s great that they seem to support so many worthy causes, but most people don’t like to be preached and frankly can’t understand some of the things they’re saying. “Sometimes less is more and if Harry and Meghan are really trying to build a massive following for their Archewell brand, they might want to limit their public appearances rather than trying to set the news agenda every week. . “If fans leave out of boredom or frustration, they’ll find it incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to win them back. For a while, it might help if we saw a little less, rather than more of them in front of the camera. “As well as being somewhat overexposed, there is also the risk of becoming too dispersed by taking on so much that it might be impossible to accomplish everything they set out to do.” The words of the source are echoed by royal author Margaret Holder.

Writing in today’s Sunday Express, she says Meghan’s birthday video will have made the Royal Family “cringe” as it contained “a few subtly choreographed sweeps that could have made the Queen wince behind the cushions in Balmoral tartan “. She said Meghan’s 40×40 crusade “scratches the surface” of the problem, adding: “We used to say the royals are turning into a soap opera, but now it’s getting to be something else.” Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have reportedly been approached to make their Hollywood debut as a couple by co-presenting an award at next month’s Emmy in Los Angeles. They’re already pretty sure they’ll be featured on Harry’s mental health miniseries The Me You Can’t See, which he co-produced with the couple’s close friend and neighbor, Oprah, vying for awards in three categories, including Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Meghan’s new 40×40 campaign is the latest in a series of career and charity projects for the Duchess that have received mixed reactions. In 2019, before she and Harry moved to America full-time, she wrote inspirational posts including ‘you are brave’ and ‘you are strong’ on bananas that were sent in food packages. to sex workers in Bristol. Later that year, the former Suits actress launched a range of affordable clothing for a UK charity that offers training and new clothes to wear in interviews for unemployed women in need. In California, she and Harry delivered food packages to needy people in LA and near their mansion in Santa Barbara during the lockdown. They’ve taken on a huge workload in America, including their Netflix film and television contract, Spotify podcasts, voiceovers for Disney, children’s books, and paid speeches.

Analysis by Margaret Holder It wasn’t the worst week for royal embarrassments but it wasn’t far … First, Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank was pictured with scantily clad models aboard a yacht. Then Fergie disguised herself as a Victorian equestrian for magazines before bouncing back into the television studios to vigorously promote her historic debut novel. Finally, it was Meghan’s turn to make the royal family cringe. She posted her 40th birthday video containing a few subtly choreographed sweeps that might have made the Queen wince behind Balmoral’s tartan cushions. In it, she chose a Regal Peacock porcelain tea cup to tease the royal passion for afternoon tea. The outfit worn by her friend Melissa McCarthy – white gloves, pearls, a flowered hat and dress – could be considered a parody of the Queen. Meghan’s birthday present to humanity is 40×40, an initiative to “help women re-enter the workforce” with the help of mentors. Forty friends pledged their 40 minutes, and more – including Eugenie – added their names to the list. The underemployment of women is a serious problem, but Meghan’s comedic video scratches the surface “of the problem. Essentially 40×40 is a good idea but the presentation was just dripping with molasses. At 40, Meghan looks as young as her husband is. Taking paternity leave after his multi-faceted career as Impact Officer / Internet Disinformation Commissioner / Hollywood producer and author, Prince Harry has found time to juggle out the window. At 37 next month, he shows two distinct characters: clowning or bubbling with anger. Meghan, at least, seems to have found meaning in her life – for now – but Harry remains a concern. “We used to say that the royal family was turning into a soap opera, but now it is becoming something else.” With Fergie and the Sussexes, pantomime season has already started. Margaret Holder is a royal author

