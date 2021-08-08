J&K to have very first film development company, Bollywood personality likely to be at the helm

Creation of a separate directorate of the Cinema Division under the aegis of the Tourism Department

JAMMU, August 8: After the release of the very first film policy, the Union Territory government will create the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Corporation and is currently evaluating which options should run it: a bureaucrat or a movie personality , but the choice could ultimately fall on the latter amid reports that the government has already approached some Bollywood figures for the mission.

“This will be the first time Jammu and Kashmir will have Film Development Corporation. The step aims to ensure maximum Bollywood participation not only in their once favorite destination of Kashmir, but also in Jammu, ”official sources told the Excelsior and said the government was in contact with some movie personalities. who would be part of the company, in particular as president or an advisory board which would also be part of the company.

The Company is likely to be affiliated with the Tourism Department. However, a separate Directorate of the Film Division will be created which will operate under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism.

“The government is in contact with the Bollywood Producers and Directors Guild and many movie personalities to lead the company and be part of the advisory board that will be set up to guide the Film Development Corporation,” sources said, adding that after having obtained the green light the government will make the Corporation as well as the Advisory Council operational in the coming days.

It can be mentioned here that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Mumbai last month.

Claiming that Kashmir remained the obvious choice for Bollywood as it was in the 1960s to 1980s before activism began, sources however said there are many destinations in the Jammu area including Basohli, Sudh Mahadev, Bhaderwah, Patnitop, etc. which will also be explored. simultaneously.

“We first want Bollywood to start visiting Jammu and Kashmir to rekindle the past ties with the valley that have been severed over the past three decades due to militancy and once they start coming it There are obviously many destinations to shoot in Jammu, including religious shrines. sources pointed out.

Noting that the experience of the bureaucrats heading the Censor Board in Bollywood had failed and that today movie figures are appointed board chairmen, sources said the government could use similar lines to choose the board. director of the Film Development Corporation. However, they added, the advisory board is likely a mix of movie figures and bureaucrats.

“The government’s goal will be to ensure that the majority of permits for Bollywood film shooting are given online by the company, which will avoid the frequent trips of producers and directors to Kashmir.

In addition, the government has proposed to allow Bollywood to use airstrips across Jammu and Kashmir for shooting. In due course, the government decided to create Film City and TV Studios in Union territory and will hire brand ambassadors to promote the locations.

According to sources, it will also help promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, which has recently started showing signs of recovery despite the COVID pandemic.

The development and provision of all facilities at the filming locations is also a priority for the government of Jammu and Kashmir which could later be attributed to the Film Development Corporation, sources said and said the measures were aimed at facilitating fluid movement of film units.

The government has decided to take all possible measures to revive movie theaters and modernize existing theaters. To this end, all possible assistance will be given to owners of cinemas and to those who plan to install new cinemas.

The government has also offered to organize a film festival on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir.

It can be mentioned here that the Lieutenant Governor unveiled on August 5 the very first film policy of Jammu and Kashmir to once again attract Bollywood and other filmmakers to the Union territory and stimulate tourism.