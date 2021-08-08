Connect with us

Entertainment

J&K to have very first film development company, Bollywood personality likely to be at the helm

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


Creation of a separate directorate of the Cinema Division under the aegis of the Tourism Department

Excelsior correspondent

JAMMU, August 8: After the release of the very first film policy, the Union Territory government will create the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Corporation and is currently evaluating which options should run it: a bureaucrat or a movie personality , but the choice could ultimately fall on the latter amid reports that the government has already approached some Bollywood figures for the mission.
“This will be the first time Jammu and Kashmir will have Film Development Corporation. The step aims to ensure maximum Bollywood participation not only in their once favorite destination of Kashmir, but also in Jammu, ”official sources told the Excelsior and said the government was in contact with some movie personalities. who would be part of the company, in particular as president or an advisory board which would also be part of the company.
The Company is likely to be affiliated with the Tourism Department. However, a separate Directorate of the Film Division will be created which will operate under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism.
“The government is in contact with the Bollywood Producers and Directors Guild and many movie personalities to lead the company and be part of the advisory board that will be set up to guide the Film Development Corporation,” sources said, adding that after having obtained the green light the government will make the Corporation as well as the Advisory Council operational in the coming days.
It can be mentioned here that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Mumbai last month.
Claiming that Kashmir remained the obvious choice for Bollywood as it was in the 1960s to 1980s before activism began, sources however said there are many destinations in the Jammu area including Basohli, Sudh Mahadev, Bhaderwah, Patnitop, etc. which will also be explored. simultaneously.
“We first want Bollywood to start visiting Jammu and Kashmir to rekindle the past ties with the valley that have been severed over the past three decades due to militancy and once they start coming it There are obviously many destinations to shoot in Jammu, including religious shrines. sources pointed out.
Noting that the experience of the bureaucrats heading the Censor Board in Bollywood had failed and that today movie figures are appointed board chairmen, sources said the government could use similar lines to choose the board. director of the Film Development Corporation. However, they added, the advisory board is likely a mix of movie figures and bureaucrats.
“The government’s goal will be to ensure that the majority of permits for Bollywood film shooting are given online by the company, which will avoid the frequent trips of producers and directors to Kashmir.
In addition, the government has proposed to allow Bollywood to use airstrips across Jammu and Kashmir for shooting. In due course, the government decided to create Film City and TV Studios in Union territory and will hire brand ambassadors to promote the locations.
According to sources, it will also help promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, which has recently started showing signs of recovery despite the COVID pandemic.
The development and provision of all facilities at the filming locations is also a priority for the government of Jammu and Kashmir which could later be attributed to the Film Development Corporation, sources said and said the measures were aimed at facilitating fluid movement of film units.
The government has decided to take all possible measures to revive movie theaters and modernize existing theaters. To this end, all possible assistance will be given to owners of cinemas and to those who plan to install new cinemas.
The government has also offered to organize a film festival on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir.
It can be mentioned here that the Lieutenant Governor unveiled on August 5 the very first film policy of Jammu and Kashmir to once again attract Bollywood and other filmmakers to the Union territory and stimulate tourism.

Previous articleRajesh Gupta joins Aam Aadmi party
Next articleGovernment loosens 25 cap on August 15 rallies

The First Daily of Jammu and Kashmir, India

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/jk-to-have-first-ever-film-development-corpn-bollywood-personality-likely-to-be-the-head/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: