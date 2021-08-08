Chinese Box Office: with Hollywood still on the ice, the reign of “Raging Fire”





The list of major Hollywood tents that were launched in the United States over the past month but have yet to set a release date in China is growing longer – an issue that is of great concern to industry players. industry on both sides of the Pacific. “Black Widow”, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, “Jungle Cruise” and now “The Suicide Squad” have all been deployed to the United States, but have given no formal indication of when and if they will make their debut. debut in the world’s largest film market. Within hours, pirated versions of each had been widely available in China, shrinking the local pool of future ticket buyers with each day of delay. US studios will have to reign over their expectations without Chinese sales to bolster their global revenues, while Chinese exhibitors who are still struggling to come back from a pandemic year continue to flounder. China’s film authorities, typically tasked with building the bigger local box office year after year, will also have to scramble if they hope to catch up on their meager summer earnings before the end of the year. China’s box office ranking this week has sparked a sense of déjà vu. The same four films in the same order led the weekend, and again, only five films even managed to make over a million dollars. With no major new releases in Hollywood or China, Benny Chan’s movie “Raging Fire” starring action star Donnie Yen continued to burn the strongest, topping the box office this weekend with $ 21.6 million. dollars, according to data from the Maoyan platform. It earned $ 1.4 million of that total from Imax displays, the company said, bringing its Imax revenue to $ 4.75 million, or about 6% of total sales in China – which up to now have reached $ 83 million and more. The film will debut in North America on August 13 via distributor Well Go USA Entertainment, as well as in the UK and Ireland at a later date via Trinity Cine Asia. The teenage drama “Upcoming Summer” directed by Taiwanese Leste Chen (“Battle of Memories”) and starring rising star Zhang Zifeng reached second place with $ 6.08 million. “White Snake 2: Green Snake,” a local animated retelling of a classic folk tale, reached third place with $ 5.17 million, while nationalist pandemic blockbuster “Chinese Doctors” finished fourth at 2.03 millions of dollars. The first foreign film to hit theaters in China in weeks was the little-known and very unseasonal British film “A Christmas Gift From Bob”, which grossed $ 1.09 million to rank fifth despite its garlands and its winter joy. The film is a sequel to the 2016 biographical drama “A Street Cat Named Bob”, about a recovering drug addict who grows up and learns after befriending a stray orange tabby. Chinese company DDDream is one of the sponsors of “Gift From Bob”, which added a brief appearance of a Chinese character to the version presented in China to increase its appeal to local audiences.

