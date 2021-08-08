Kshitij Chauhan on the Chutzpah web series and his trip to Bollywood





Model turned actor Kshitij Chauhan is currently enjoying the success of her web series ‘Chutzpah’ which airs on Sony Liv. The new-age story marks the handsome guy’s OTT debut. Sharing his happiness, Kshitij said, “I feel great right now. I was quite nervous before the release. And now when he comes out people love him and my role regardless of whether I’m playing a bad guy. Kshitij plays the role of Prateek, a handsome casanova from Chutzpah. Speaking about the preparations for the role, he said: “It was very difficult playing that role in terms of the character’s psyche and physical attributes as well. When I was first offered the role, I thought that that would be easy. But when I read the whole script I got to know the many layers of my character. At first he has a very soft voice, but when you get to know him you will find that “He’s a big bully and doesn’t even treat women with respect. So it was hard to get into his psyche. “As far as the physical aspects go, my character is an aspiring model / actor and therefore he works a lot on his body. So I had to work on that too. When I was offered this role, the nation was in containment and the gyms were closed. I trained at home for 2 months. It was a long process, but as an actor, I like this process, “he added. To watch: Saanand Verma Talks Getting Famous With Bhabi Ji Ghar By Hai Kshitij was born and raised in Meerut. Asked about his background in the entertainment world, he said: “While I was in school, I had no idea about the world of theater. I used to watch movies just for fun. But when I arrived in Mumbai, I realized that acting is an art form. And when I did theater and workshops for 2 years in Mumbai, I fell in love with the acting process. That’s when I knew I wanted to be an actor. Kshitij said: “In the beginning, it was the fame of this area that attracted me. I’ve always wanted to do something that would make me famous. So I started modeling in Delhi because I thought it would be a gateway to acting. While I was doing my B.Tech in Delhi, I started modeling. After graduation I moved to Mumbai. Kshitij said he struggled for 3 years before getting the lead role in the Chutzpah web series. He said: “For 2 years, I did theater, and a year, I gave auditions and helped on several projects. I learned the art of auditioning, choosing scripts and other aspects of filming. I was in Meerut during lockdown when it was offered to me. I auditioned online, I did look tests, rehearsals before I finally got the role. Read also: They will kill you, reacted the daughter of Lara Duttas on her Indira Gandhi look at the bottom of the bell The dashing actor believes that OTT has opened up a lot of opportunities for foreigners and now is the best time to be in the industry. Sony Liv’s Chutzpah tackles the dark side of the web world and also stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi. Read also: Elnaaz Norouzi opens up about her empowering role in Chutzpah web series

