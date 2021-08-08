THE GIRL WHO JUMPED FROM THE HOLLYWOOD PANEL will have its digital premiere this month as part of Hollywood Fringe





The digital premiere of Joanne hartstonethe internationally renowned solo exhibition of – The girl who jumped off the Hollywood sign – will broadcast live from Adelaide’s iconic Bakehouse Theater to the Hollywood Fringe in August 2021. The solo show season has been saved from the precipice of closure, as the recent statewide lockdown of the South Australia meant that it would be illegal for Joanne Hartstone to perform. However, a last minute postponement and lifting of restrictions will see the show broadcast live with a live audience, using Black Box Live’s award-winning digital platform. The play will air live on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:40 p.m. at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theater, – 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Inspired by the forgotten stories of Hollywood’s golden age, The girl who jumped off the Hollywood sign is the quintessence of a marginal success story. Originally rehearsed in the Hartstone Living Room, in its debut season at the 2017 Adelaide Fringe, it won the inaugural ‘Made In Adelaide’ award, as well as the Holden Street Theaters award. The production then made its way to the Hollywood Fringe where it also won numerous awards, nominations and media accolades. Following the commercial success of The girl who jumped off the Hollywood sign in the Edinburgh Fringe 2017, Hartstone teamed up with the British lighting and production designer Tom kitney, and in New York, they remastered the award-winning play several times. At the same time in the United States, revelations from Hollywood and the Harvey Weinstein scandal changed the global conversation about women and exposed abuse of power #metoo. Hartstone and Kitney were invited to present their New York-wide production at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2018, where once again the show received a tremendous response from critics and audiences alike. The show traveled to Sydney in 2019 and returned to Adelaide in 2020, garnering more and more praise with each season. Hartstone and Kitney are no strangers to the international fringe circuit with over 30 festivals to their name, but this will be the first time The girl who jumped off the Hollywood sign was digitally captured for international streaming. Release dates: Wednesday August 11, 2021, 8:30 pm | 70 minutes | Virtual performance Sunday August 15, 2021, 8:00 pm | 70 minutes | Virtual performance Wednesday August 18, 2021, 8:00 pm | 70 minutes | Virtual performance Saturday August 21, 2021, 9:40 PM | 70 minutes | Asile @ Stéphanie Feury Studio Theater – 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038 Tuesday August 24, 2021, 8:00 pm | 70 minutes | Virtual performance Sunday August 29, 2021, 8:00 pm | 70 minutes | Virtual performance For tickets visit http://hff21.co/4652.

