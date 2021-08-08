The Coalition for Public Education plans to attack the good EdChoice in a new lawsuit

BY:SUSAN TEBBEN

The education coalition behind the case which successfully argued that Ohio’s public school system was unconstitutional said they would go back to court to eliminate the EdChoice private school voucher system .

Bill Phillis, executive director of the Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding, said approving the equitable school funding plan, even in its shortened two-year form, at least gives some insight into the promise we let’s move in the right direction.

But maintaining and expanding the EdChoice vouchers leaves education in the state as an unconstitutional and unattainable system, resulting in the need for a new trial, he said.

I want the people of Ohio to know and internalize that the state legislature is responsible for a comprehensive and effective system of common schools throughout the state, Phillis said during a press call Monday .

The phrase thorough and effective is a reference to the decision of the Ohio Supreme Court inDeRolph v. Ohio State, who has repeatedly ruled that the state funding model for public schools relies too heavily on real estate wealth and does not allow equal access to education.

The courts are expected to take an interest in the new case because of the potential problems of de facto racial segregation that could arise due to increased funding for the voucher program for private schools, according to Stephen Dyer, director of government relations, communications and marketing for Ohio. Education Association.

People who take the vouchers tend to reflect the demographics of the district less than their departure, Dyer said on Monday. Obviously, state-sanctioned racial segregation is not something the Supreme Court of the United States is fond of.

Dyer used Lima city schools as an example, citing2016-2017 datacollected by the Ohio Education Association and the Ohio Innovation thinktank. In the district, Lima Central Catholic has received over $ 686,000 in EdChoice transfers. Demographics from state report cards show the school has 71% white students and 29% non-white, based on data from the Ohio Department of Education.

Likewise, St. Charles Catholic School in Lima had over $ 653,000 in EdChoice transfers, with 82% white students and 18% non-white students recorded in state data.

The coalition and its supporters are challenging the arguments of legislative leaders, especially State Senate Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima), who has said the equitable school funding plan passed as part of the budget cannot be funded only for two years.

He said funding for the entire six-year phase established by the authors of the plan (includingHouse presenter Bob Cupp) removes the possibility of making expenditure decisions at future general assemblies.

No matter what we do with predictability, all spending decisions under our constitution are two-year decisions, Huffman said in June during the Budget Plan rollout.

Dyer said the new revenue projections showing$ 3 billion surplusthe money in state coffers over the next two years led him to believe that the state could make the investment work if its rulers wanted to.

It’s terribly curious to me that legislatures have absolutely no problem crippling future legislatures with tax cuts that take away the revenues of future legislatures, Dyer said. And at the same time, they express considerable concern about investing in students and children.

Phillis said the coalition is still working with lawyers to set up a legal challenge against EdChoice similar to their challenge in DeRolph, and where that lawsuit will be filed.

This article was republished with permission from the Ohio Capital Journal. To learn more about Ohio’s new policies, visitwww.ohiocapitaljournal.com.