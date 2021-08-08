When the coronavirus increases, the “suicide squad” opens smoothly | Entertainment

Cinema in New York City (AP), which once expected to approach near-normal levels, continues to be affected by pandemics, delta variants of the coronavirus and home streaming. Latest victims: James Gunn “Self-destruct squad” The much-acclaimed and genocidal wreck has been disappointed with ticket sales estimated at $ 26.5 million.
The Warner Bros. Pictures, released simultaneously on HBO Max, was able to claim a pandemic record: the opening of the Top R charts. However, “The Suicide Squad”, starring the first DC Comics film directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy”, appeared ready for a blockbuster. That might have been the case if the Delta version hadn’t held many moviegoers home.
Warner Bros. chief distribution officer Jeff Goldblum admitted that recovery is taking longer than everyone wanted.
“I always knew the ramp up would take two steps forward and one step back,” Goldstein said. “But when you see it, it’s not great.”
Barely a month ago, the prospects for cinema have become brighter. Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Set Pandemic’s Highest Mark $ 80 million domestic debut..Now, the hybrid release of this film is at the center of our concerns. A fierce legal battle between star Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company. This has a huge impact on the economy of big budget movies in the age of streaming.
More importantly, the number of COVID cases in the United States has skyrocketed since then, dropping from thousands of infections per day. Over 100,000.. As a result, some states have reduced domestic activity and some have considered changing regulations. New York plans to impose vaccinations elsewhere, including dining rooms and indoor theaters.
“I think enthusiastic moviegoers are back in the movies. They appear from the first night to the weekend. But what we don’t see are the occasional moviegoer. The pandemic situation. By the way, they’re not here. “
The result of “The Suicide Squad” – a powerful review, an overwhelming opening – is the stark contrast to the 2016 Suicide Squad, which not only received critical criticism but also made a lot of money. The film, directed by David Ayer (whom I’ve since called “Not My Cut”), started at $ 133.7 million in the US and Canada and ended up being $ 745,500 worldwide. I won a million dollars. Suicide squad ” Guns were brought in to set a more irreverent tone..
The Gunn movie is a reboot of the sequel that dismisses some cast members but not others, garnering great reviews (92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), already having a series spin-off with John Cena, B + CinemaScore was a big hit with the movie Fans. The movie stars Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman. Never Come Back: Will Smith or Jared Leto.
The Suicide Squad costs around $ 185 million, but with the box office revenue, there aren’t many opportunities to make a movie of this size profitable. Warner hasn’t released any streaming or subscription data related to The Suicide Squad, but Goldstein saw a “proportional response” on HBO Max across all releases, correlating with the popularity of the theater. I said I do. It’s a streaming success.
Paul Delgarabedian, senior media analyst at data firm Comscore, believes the release dates and dates could hurt the film’s box office, but said the dominant variable remains a pandemic.
“Today is a very different market than it was just a few weeks ago, which makes it very difficult to make long term statements of all kinds of what is going on in the film industry and theaters.” , said Dargala Bedian. Declared. “There is an urge to go to the movies, but the market is fluid.”
Best Film of Last Week, Disney’s Most Expensive “Jungle Cruise” Opened more slowly than expected, We raised $ 34 million in the United States and Canada against the announced budget of $ 200 million. Most titles this year have fallen sharply since their release, but Jungle Cruise has been pretty solid, down 55% in week two to $ 15.7 million. Overall, it totals $ 122 million. That doesn’t include the $ 30 million that Disney said was a “jungle cruise” that took place on the first “Early Access” shopping weekend at Disney +. (Disney did not share updated streaming revenue in week two of the film.)
If the number of COVID-19 cases does not immediately drop, the studio will be faced with the difficult question of what to do with future big event releases. This is especially true for distributors who are not tied to a streaming platform. How MGM handles the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” (October 8), if Sony owns “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (September 24), I will pay attention. Paramount recently postponed the release of “Clifford The Big Red Dog” due to the rise of the Delta variant.
“Right now it’s a tough market,” said David A. Gross, who leads entertainment franchise research at a movie consulting firm. “The last great films were imperfect. Under normal circumstances, a strong marketing campaign can overcome some shortcomings and create a great weekend. In the current situation, this is what is happening. not.”
Goldstein said Warner Bros. wouldn’t have a movie like “Suicide Squad” without half the streaming.
“We made it clear that our day-to-day strategy with HBO Max is neither our plan nor our plan to do it in 2022, but if we didn’t do it in 2021, we couldn’t afford it. It would have been ridiculous to release a movie, let alone the marketing, ”Goldstein said.
Some independent films are still enjoying some success. Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” Focus Features’ two-week total exceeds $ 10 million, adding $ 2.9 million, with Matt Damon’s David Lowery’s “Knight of the Green” The total amount was $ 2.6 million to bring the two-week total to $ 12.2 million.
Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coil on Twitter. http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
Copyright 2021 AP communication. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
