Central Ohio Public Health Departments Notice on Indoor Masks





Just two months after Columbus’s mask mandate was repealed, officials from Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health issued an advisory on indoor masks. Dr Mysheika Roberts and other health officials addressed the current state of the pandemic in central Ohio earlier Thursday afternoon in response to an increase in rates of COVID-19 cases. In the past four weeks, the number of new positive cases of COVID-19, that is, the positivity rate, has more than doubled from 1.3% to 2.8%, said the Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola. The seven-day moving average case rate has increased 56% in the past two weeks. Officials attributed the increase in case rates to COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant, which is believed to be the dominant form of the virus in Columbus. They also pointed to reluctance to vaccinate as a potential explanation for the increase in cases, with Mazzola saying vaccination rates had not kept pace. Just over 53% of Franklin County residents have received at least one injection of the COVID-19 vaccine, with fully vaccinated residents not being too far behind. Mazzola said that despite the increase in cases, deaths have declined by 70%, which is further proof that getting the vaccine is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, others and our community. Although most of the increase in cases can be attributed to those who are not vaccinated, he said, there has been a small percentage of vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19 in breakthrough infections and are unknowingly contagious. Last week, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention also class Franklin County as an area of ​​important community transmission. The CDC recommends everyone in areas where community transmission is important to wear a mask in public and indoor places, including those who are vaccinated. The central Ohio mask advisory urges vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to wear masks indoors and in crowded areas until further notice. Columbus Public Health and @ FC_Public Health today issued a mask advisory urging everyone to wear a mask indoors and in crowded areas, regardless of vaccination status until further notice. The notice follows @CDCgov advice for an area where the community spread of COVID-19 is significant. pic.twitter.com/YHTOLk7G2f Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) August 5, 2021 Find more data on COVID-19 from central Ohio here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://dailyentertainmentjournalnews.com/central-ohio-public-health-departments-issue-indoor-mask-advisory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos