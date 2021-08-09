Richard Lynch, Gary Pratt and Dom Colizzi nominated for 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards





Winners will be announced at the 12th Annual Awards on November 17, 2021 at The Avalon, Hollywood. Stunned … amazed! We are so lucky to work with these amazingly talented artists. It has been such a remarkable year for everyone in the MTS family, and it is just such an honor. “ – Michael Stover, President of MTS HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – MTS Management Group is pleased to announce that their artists Richard Lynch, Gary Pratt and Dom Colizzi have been nominated for the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Richard Lynch is nominated in the Country category for his song “Rodeo Town”. Gary Pratt is also nominated in the Country category for his song “A Song You Can Drink a Beer To”. Dom Colizzi received a nomination in the Pop category for his song “Demons”. The winners will be announced on November 17, 2021 at the Avalon in Hollywood. “Stunned … amazed!” said Michael Stover, president of MTS. “We are so fortunate to work with these incredibly talented artists. It has been such a remarkable year for everyone in the MTS family, and it is such an honor. Congratulations to all of the nominees!” MTS artist, Chris Bender won the 2020 HMMA Award for Best Christian Artist / Evangelist. The Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) are the first awards organization to honor original music (song and score) in all visual media around the world, including movies, television, video games, trailers , commercials, documentaries and specials. HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the major award nominees announced months later. The HMMA main event features live musical performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to icons in the music industry, awards for composers, songwriters and artists. HMMA also celebrates emerging and independent artists and music influencers around the world for their creative and innovative contributions. The Hollywood Music In Media Academy was established as the statutory voting body of entertainment professionals and journalists to assist in the selection of winners in nominated categories at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. The HMMA also includes an advisory board made up of professionals from various facets of entertainment including, but not limited to, the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Television Academy, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ( AMPAS), the Recording Academy (NARAS), Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF), performing rights organizations, journalists and music executives. For more information, please visit https://www.hmmawards.com.

