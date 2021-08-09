New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled for 2021

Louisiana broke its own record for multi-day Covid-19 hospitalizations last week, with 2,421 people hospitalized with the virus on Friday.
On the same day, it reported 6,116 new cases, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control.
The annual jazz festival will not take place “due to the current exponential growth of new Covid cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency,” the festival said in a statement posted on its website.
The festival, which normally takes place over two weekends in late April and early May, had been moved to October earlier this year.
Previously announced acts for this year’s Jazz Fest included the Rolling Stones, who were due to play the 2019 festival and had to cancel due to Mick Jagger’s illness. Other acts that were booked for Jazz Fest 2021 included Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and Dead and Company.
“We are now looking forward to next spring, when we will present the festival during its traditional period. The dates for next year are April 29 to May 8, 2022,” the festival posted on its website.
“In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols offered by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience the joy that is Jazz Fest,” he said.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reintroduced a mask mandate
for the city on July 30, stating: “Thanks to the Delta variant, the Covid pandemic is out of control again.” The mayor is also demanding that all city employees get vaccinated.
Only 37.4% of the population of Louisiana is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
August 2,
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reinstated a mask warrant
for the state which went into effect Wednesday and lasts at least until September 1.
“The cheapest thing we can do to try to curb transmission and give our hospitals some breathing space is to reinstate the mask’s mandate,” he added. he said.
Edwards said the capacity of his state hospitals was “absolutely strained.”
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/08/us/la-new-orleans-jazz-festival-canceled-covid/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos