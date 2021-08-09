Jane Withers, child actress turned advertising star, dies at 95

Jane Withers, the former child actress who tormented Shirley Temple onscreen and starred in a series of B movies that made her a box office champion, has died, her daughter has said. She was 95 years old.

Withers, also known as Josephine the Plumber in TV commercials of the 1960s and 1970s, died on Saturday, her daughter Kendall Errair said. Withers was one of the last stars of the 1930s and 1940s, the height of Hollywood studio domination.

After a string of minor roles as a child actress, Withers was cast by Twentieth Century-Fox in 1934 Bright Eyes, as the arch-nemesis of the lovable Temple, then Hollywood’s most popular star.

I had to play the meanest, scariest little girl God ever put on this planet, Withers recalls in 2000. I ran over Shirley with a tricycle and stroller. And I thought, Oh my God, everyone is going to hate me forever because I was so scary with Shirley Temple!

It didn’t happen that way. Critics claimed she stole the photo from Shirley. The kids wrote letters from fans admiring what she did to Shirley because she is so perfect.

Fox boss Darryl F. Zanuck figured there was room for another child actress at the studio, and she signed a contract. She played the anti-Shirley, a bright, talkative and silly prone girl with big eyes, chubby cheeks and straight dark hair that contrasted with Shirley’s curly blonde top.

For four years, Fox produced three or four Withers films a year at budgets well below Temple specials. Among the titles: Ginger, Paddy ODay, Little Miss Nobody, Wild and Wooly and Arizona Wildcat.

Even though B-frames were aimed at the bottom half of double bills, a survey of movie theater owners named Withers one of the top-grossing stars in 1936 and 1937.

While the Temple films were shot on the modern Foxs grounds in Westwood, Withers made his own in the old Sunset Boulevard studio in Hollywood.

I wasn’t allowed to shoot in Westwood until Shirley left the studio, she said.

Withers turned out to be less bad as a teenager, and his career declined.

As an adult, she appeared in a few films and on television.

Her greatest importance came from portraying Josephine in television commercials for the Comet cleaner for 12 years.

Oh, the money is fine, okay, she told the Los Angeles Times in 1963. I got five digits for eight of these ads, and I’m doing four more.

The main advantage, she said, was that unlike the Broadway offers she was receiving, the job did not interfere with her family life in Hollywood.

She said in a later interview with The Times that she thought the original Josephine character was too smart, too brash, but she believed that any woman who went on to become a plumber would be proud of her job and care about her clients.

Fame started early for Jane Withers. Born April 12, 1926 in Atlanta, she appeared as Dixies Dainty Dewdrop on local radio at the age of 3.

Her mother had bigger ambitions and she persuaded her husband to move the family to Hollywood.

Jane has played small roles in films and provided vocals for the Willie Whopper and Looney Tunes cartoons.

His experience with WC Fields in It’s a Gift (1934) belies the legend encouraged by Fields himself that the comedian hated children. Fields chose her for a scene in which she was playing hopscotch outside her store, frustrating her exit. He coached her and then praised her professionalism.

When she won her first lead role, he sent her two big bouquets and a note saying: I know you’re gonna knock them out in Ginger and you’re gonna have a fantastic career.

Its popularity led to Jane Withers dolls and other merchandise. At her peak, she was earning $ 2,500 per week and $ 50,000 per year in endorsements. Unlike other child stars, her earnings did not disappear.

She explained in 1974: Fortunately, my father had a great love for the Californian land. He got a little into real estate in a wonderful way.

During her childhood, she began to collect dolls and teddy bears, and she continued throughout her life. In 1988, she stated that she owned 12,000 dolls and 2,500 teddy bears that were packed and crated in a 27,000 square foot warehouse.

The Withers movie’s appearances in adulthood were sporadic, in part due to three marriages and five children. His most notable credits were Giant (1956) and Captain Newman, MD (1963).

In 1947, Withers left Hollywood to live with her first husband, oil producer William Moss, in Midland, Texas. The marriage produced three children and ended after seven years.

She returned to Hollywood and was crippled by arthritis. She recovered after spending five months in the hospital.

She had two more children with her second husband Kenneth Errair, one of the group’s four first-year singers, who died in 1968. In 1985, she married Thomas Pierson, a travel agency executive.

An interviewer in 1974 asked Withers how she managed to escape the issues that plagued many child stars as adults. A longtime Presbyterian, she commented: I have always presented my problems to the good Lord, and I have never failed to get an answer.

The late AP Entertainment writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical material for this story.