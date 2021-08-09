



Trevor Moore, founding member of comedy troupe Whitest Kids U Know, died Friday night according to reports. the 6 feet 6 inches the comedian with an arsenal of exaggerated faces was a common presence on television and in web videos from 2007. He is believed to have died in an accident, but details are not yet known. He was 41 years old. Moore was born in Montclair, New Jersey in Mickey and Becki Moore, Christian rock singers who have had some success in the 1970s. He came of age in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he had his first cartoon book released at the age of 15. At 17, he began a publicly accessible television program. In the 2000s, at the New Yorks School of Visual Arts, he formed The Whitest Kids U Know with eventual final training of himself, Zach Cregger, Sam brown, Darren trumeter, and Timmy williams. They gained many followers in the clubs, and after a victory at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006, they landed a gig on television. That same year, they filmed the first season of their eponymous sketch series for Fuse, with the second season moving to IFC. Moore was credited as the lead writer and, along with Cregger, directed most of the episodes. Moores’ style oscillated between tongue-in-cheek reactions and cartoonish reactions resembling rubber bands. He balanced a sinister side that sometimes struck the borderline of bad taste with his young and healthy appearance. A great example of what Trevor Moore could accomplish on his own just by speaking out can be found in this short skit, examining the nuances of free speech and crushing it to death. Other large WKUK moments (although comedy is subjective!) include its ahistoric portrayal of John Wilkes booth and the shockingly distraught advertising director featuring a new offensive advertising spot for sodas. There was also the time when he brought snacks on the space shuttle. Moore and Cregger tried to expand into theatrical feature films, but their 2009 sex comedy Miss Mars was not a resounding success. The fifth and last WKUK season in 2011 serialized a feature film project, Civil war on drugs. (Abraham Lincoln, for some reason, has been featured in many Moores comedies over the years.) In 2011, Moore began appearing on Tonight’s Show with Jay Leno have a corresponding. Most recently, he co-created two Disney Channel shows: Walking stuffing, a reality show about pranks, and Just roll with that, a hybrid of a multi-camera family sit-com with improvised theater. In 2019, the Trevor Moore talk show started airing on Comedy Central. the most recent episode aired at the end of June.

