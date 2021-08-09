Good Omens actor joins The Sandman in mysterious role

Good omens Actress Lourdes Faberes has confirmed online that she has joined the cast of Neil Gaiman’s upcoming TV adaptation The sand man in a mystery role.
Gaiman was actually the first to reveal Faberes’ involvement in the project when responding to a tweet from the actor. In the message, she explained the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols that made the filming of her latest project possible, before Gaiman intervened.
I think we can let people know that you are at Sandman now, Lourdes. (And you are wonderful.) Yes, the Sandman Covid protocols have been amazing. And follow-up. https://t.co/rZGu5T84OA
Faberes has followed up that post with his own, writing, "Yes. I'm on The Sandman. I have a bottomless love for this show. You too, my god."
Fans of Gaiman’s work may recall that Faberes portrayed Pollution, one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in season 1 of Good omens. While it’s unclear who the actor will play on the show, writer / producer David S. Goyer recently spoke about why it was so important to Sand seller writer Neil Gaiman will be involved in the adaptation of the series.
“It seems obvious, but Neil has never been a producer on any of the others. Sand seller [efforts]”Goyer said in July.” It was essential because it’s so personal. We wanted to keep it weird and, God bless Netflix, it’s weird and funky and weird. If you like comics, I think that’s a pretty accurate description. “
In addition to his work on The sand man, Gaiman is also currently co-showrunner on Amazon Prime Video Anansi boys, an upcoming limited series based on his 2005 American gods derivative book / suite. It was also recently announced that the second act of DC and Audible’s Sand seller the adaptation will air on September 22. The Sandman: Act II will adapt Season of Mists (Vol. 4) by Gaiman and company, A Game of You (Vol. 5), “Distant Mirrors” and “Convergence” (from Vol. 6, Fables & Reflections). Gaiman will also return to narrate Act II, which is directed by Dirk Maggs. The Sandman: Act I is available to listen to now on Audible.
Based on the beloved horror comic book series of the same name, The sand man was first published in 1989. The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:
A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend seamlessly intertwine, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he repairs the cosmic – and human – mistakes he has made. made during its vast existence.
The Netflix series is written and produced by Gaiman and Goyer. The series stars Tom Sturridge in Dream, Gwendoline Christie in Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Death, Vivienne Acheampong in Lucienne, Charles Dance in Roderick Burgress, Boyd Holbrook in The Corinthian, Asim Chaudhry in Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar in Cain. Netflix has yet to set a release date.
