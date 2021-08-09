‘Boding’ Star Opens Up About BDSM and Its ‘Vibrant, Complex and Dynamic Community’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Just days after the short black comedy series Collage was canceled at Netflix after its second season, a bright light has come to close its final chapter: an Emmy nomination for Brendan Scannell, the first name for both the actor and the series. Scannell – who plays the sometimes gay assistant, sometimes bodyguard for his high school best friend, who moonlights as a dominatrix – spoke to THR about Collagethe independent roots of, the solution to the criticisms of the BDSM community after the first season and its hopes for the future.

What was it like getting that Emmy recognition?

It was really very pleasant and rewarding. I’ve gotten so many calls and texts, and it really feels like an appointment on behalf of the show. When I signed up to do it, it was in a Quibi-type way; it was going to be made by Blackpills, which was a French company that was about two years ahead of Quibi in wanting to make premium, short-form content. We shot that first season in 2017 and then the platform fell apart before it even really existed, but we still had this great artistic product. That’s when Netflix bought it, and it was completely unexpected; then doing a second was completely unexpected. Much of the original creative team signed up knowing they wanted to make something interesting on the ground floor.

How does the second season compare to the first?

Having Netflix behind it right off the bat, there are just a lot more resources. It was just like the show was getting the support it deserves, and we were also able to allocate the budget so that many types of artists and consultants could get paid in a way that they didn’t. were not in the first season due to an extremely low budget. It was the last thing I did before COVID. I was in New York for two months in my hotel room watching Contagion, saying to ourselves: “Are we going to stop? And luckily, we were able to finish a week or two before the shit hit the fan.

How did BDSM consultants benefit you on set?

There were a lot more workouts, like rope work. As an actor, having this resource to ask questions about authenticity is always a huge plus. And having a privacy coordinator on set was really helpful. I was never able to work with one, and it really made me realize the importance of this role. Having more resources to distribute these roles and power dynamics allows everyone from screenwriters to directors to do their jobs thoroughly and with less fear.

The BDSM community criticized his portrayal in the first season. How did you all work to fix this in season two?

The first season was very lively – it was independent television. The story is based on the real experience of our creator [Rightor Doyle] and so it was written to be true to his experience. When there is not much representation in a certain field or genre, the impetus may be on a work of art to represent all facets of a community, and this, of course, has not been able to do it. For the second season, part of the mission statement was to represent more facets of a truly vibrant, complex, and vibrant community in a way that was also true to the energy of the series.

Brendan Scannell (right) and Theo Stockman in a scene from the Netflix short comedy Collage.

Netflix

Collage was canceled after its second season. What do you think of its end?

Every season you get is a giveaway, so I’m grateful to everyone who watched it. I can’t really go to a gay bar in America without people coming in and telling me that they love the show, so it’s really rewarding. You can never tell if something is over for good, but I’m just thankful that I got to do it again with Rightor and [co-star] Zoe Levin, who is just an absolute rock star. You never know [what will happen] in 10 years, when no one wants to see me in nipple harnesses.

How does shorthand content compare to more traditional TV and movies?

There is much less fat in the story; there is a real need for the story to keep moving and for things to keep happening. People come to me and tell me that one of the main things they really like about the show is how short it is. It’s an afternoon – it’s the commitment to watch a movie. I also think the medium itself is traditionally for shows that can’t get the budget for a full 30 minutes, so you can see different types of stories. Many independent TV and web series exist within this five to 15 minute length and are capable of telling stories that don’t necessarily get the green light in the big studios or big TV networks. It gave us the opportunity to do a show that probably would never have happened anywhere.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.