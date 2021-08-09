Actor Julie Bowen, his sister helps a woman who passed out at the park





MOAB, Utah A woman who passed out and banged her head against a rock after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hearing a familiar voice and wondered if maybe she was watching television. Minnie John from Oradell, New Jersey, then wondered if she could know the woman who was with the doctor to help her, or if she was famous, according to a Facebook post. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her that I had just hit my head, I don’t remember. She said smiling Modern Family and I said of course! John said of how she finally recognized Julie Bowen from her role on the long-running comedy series. In her August 3 post, John said she made a list of things to do in Arches and hiked to see Delicate Arch, a four story sandstone arch perched on the edge of a deep red rock canyon, for an hour and a half when she couldn’t go any further. She told her husband and son to move on as she rested along the path with her head in her hands. A d Julie Bowen and her sister Annie told her their guide saw her fall face-forward onto a rock, her glasses breaking her fall, she said. They cleaned her up and gave her electrolytes while Julie Bowen assured her she would be fine, John said. They used his phone to call his son and some people selflessly ran to find him about 20 minutes in advance to let them know what had happened, John said. John said she broke her nose and received five stitches later in the hospital. She expressed her gratitude to God for sending people to help her. Daredevil or stupid as it can be, I still consider this mountain hike one of my proudest accomplishments in my life. Sometimes you have to take those chances in life to live heights and depths, she wrote.

