14 movies and TV shows that made actors retire





“The lifestyle that comes with being an actor on a hit TV show isn’t something that thrills me. Jack Gleeson Not everyone who dashes into comedy decides to stick with it for the long haul. Some actors take the plunge and pursue a new career when they are young, and others continue until they find no more roles that interest them. Sometimes, however, a single role plays a huge role in an actor’s decision to leave the industry. Here are 14 TV and movie roles that prompted actors to leave Hollywood straight away. 1. Cameron Diaz quit acting after playing Miss Hannigan in Annie (2014) because she “needed to become independent again”. Sony Pictures Release / Via youtube.com

She told the Goop Podcast, I really needed to know that I could take care of myself, that I knew to be an adult, that I knew how to navigate the world of the complexity of being an adult and having responsibilities and bringing all the parts of my life the way I wanted it to be set up not the way other people thought it should go. Cameron is now a wine entrepreneur And mom. 2. Freddie Prinze Jr. retired from acting after playing Cole Ortiz in 24 because “Kiefer [Sutherland] was the most unprofessional guy in the world. “ 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

He said ABC News, “I’m not the one talking about garbage, I’d say it to his face. I think everyone who worked with him said so.” He worked as a director and producer for the WWE for a while, then began to do voice work. 3. Daniel Day-Lewis devoted himself entirely to the role of Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom wire learning under the direction of the New York City Ballet’s chief costume designer, but the production itself left him so “overwhelmed with a sense of sadness” that he decided to retire from comedy afterwards. Focus Features / Courtesy of Everett Collection

He said Magazine W, “I’ve been interested in comedy since I was 12, and back then, everything except theater, that box of light was thrown into the shadows. When I first started it was a question hi. Now I want to explore the world in a different way. He now leads a private life. 4. Amanda Bynes has retired from Hall pass, then announced her decision to stop acting on Twitter because she “was absolutely convinced [she] need to stop acting “after watching the trailer while getting high. Bryan Bedder / Via Getty

Years later she said Mag paper, “It makes me feel so horrible, so sick and so sad. Everything I’ve worked for my whole life, I kind of messed it up through Twitter.” After giving up Pass, Amanda has worked hard to recover from drug addiction, and is now pursuing a promising new career in fashion. 5. Jake Lloyd was relentlessly bullied after playing young Anakin Skywalker in The phantom menace, and his life became such a “living hell” that he destroyed all his Star wars merch and retired from acting. Lucasfilm / Via Disney +

It blame director George Lucas for failing to “meet audience standards” with the film. He struggled with mental health issues as an adult. In 2020, his mother released a declaration Having said that, “He has grown closer to his family, and we are all working hard to help him with that. He is still a kind and caring person and we hope he will find his fun and entertainment again as soon as possible. Jake will continue to move forward with the love and support you continue to show him. 6. Nine-year-old Carrie Henn and her family were living in London when she was chosen Extraterrestrials, but by the time they all returned to the United States, she didn’t want to live in Los Angeles and be away from them. 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

She for follow-up a career in education instead of entertainment, and she sometimes signs Aliens DVD for his students. 7. After playing the role of Charlie in Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory, Peter Ostrum turned down a three-movie deal because “being in the movie business as a kid was tough, and [he] couldn’t go on. “ Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Moving away from acting, he used the money he earned from the film to buy a horse, then grew up to be a veterinary. 8. Kay Panabaker lost her love for comedy after her last voice role in Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: party time and decided to pursue zoology instead. Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Via Getty

The former Disney Channel star continued to work at Walt Disney World as Zoo keeper to the animal kingdom. 9. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was Sean Connery’s last movie because he “was fed up with dealing with fucking idiots”. 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

He said GQ, “For years the gulf has grown between people who can make movies and those who can’t. Too many people are afraid to say, ‘I don’t know. “They go in and out quickly and too many people don’t know what they are doing.” He retired to the Bahamas, then deceasedin 2020. ten. After Woman with two faces Flopped at the box office, Greta Garbo decided to retire from the cinema at 36 years old. Courtesy of Everett Collection

She was already disappointed with the film when the plot was changed mid-production. In a letter to a friend, she wrote, “Since I would rather go for a walk in the countryside than fight over stories, it will have been like this.” Subsequently, she lived a private life and invested in art and real estate. She deceased in 1990. 11. Taylor Momsen quit playing after leaving Gossip Girl focus on the music instead. 12. After Joffrey was killed the The iron Throne, Jack Gleeson quit acting because “the lifestyle that comes with being an actor on a hit TV show isn’t something [he gravitates] towards. HBO / Via youtube.com

He then studied theology and philosophy at Trinity College, Dublin. He said Rolling stone, “It’s hard to decide what kind of course life will take.” Six years later, he briefly income on television for the BBC seriesOut of his mind. 13. Gene Hackman quietly retired from Hollywood after Welcome to Mooseport and became an author. 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

He said Empire, “The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test I did in New York. The doctor told me my heart was not in the kind of shape that I did. should power it on. Since his retirement he is published two original novels, and he has co-authored four more. 14. And finally, after A kiss for Corliss, Shirley Temple, 22, retired from acting because she was fed up with still being labeled due to her success as a child star. Courtesy of Everett Collection

Her later served as US Ambassador to Ghana, then to Czechoslovakia. TV and Movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

