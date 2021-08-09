Baptiste: who is Tchky Karyo? Get to know the actor behind the BBC drama here











August 08, 2021 – 8:29 PM BST





Francesca shillcock

BBC drama continues on Sunday night, but many want to know a little more about its main star



Crime drama fans currently love it Baptist on BBC, which recently returned for its second series.

The show, which is a spin-off of the hit 2014 show Missing, sees the iconic detective Julien Baptiste, played by the brilliant Cheky Karyo, finds himself stuck in another puzzling matter while battling his own demons and complexities along the way.

MORE: Tchéky Karyo Talks About Julien Baptiste & Why Series Two Was His Biggest Challenge Yet

Although the second installment, which comes two years after the hugely popular 2019 series, welcomes the familiar face of Baptiste to our screens – there are new releases on all six episodes, including an all-new missing person investigation and a guest star, Fiona Shaw.

But who is the man behind Julien Baptiste? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor Cheky Karyo below…

Loading the player …

WATCH: Baptiste Series Two – watch the gripping trailer here

Who is Tchéky Karyo?

Tchéky Karyo is the 65-year-old French actor of Turkish origin who plays the title role of Julien Baptiste. He studied drama at the Cyrano Theater and became a member of the Daniel Sorano Company, where he played many classical roles in productions of Macbeth and Othello. Tchéky is a popular actor in France, but Baptiste is his flagship role in the UK.

What else was Tchéky Karyo in?

Cheky is best known in the UK for playing the same role in the critically acclaimed series Missing, where his character suffers from a brain tumor but refuses surgery during the investigation. But before his work in Missing and Baptist, his work as an actor was mainly in movies.

Tchéky starred alongside Mel Gibson in The Patriot and also played a role in Bad Boys alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Most recently he appeared in the 2010 Emilio Estevez film The path alongside Emilio’s father, Martin Sheen.

MORE: Baptiste Fans Have An Intriguing New Theory About This Character After A ‘Tense’ Episode

MORE: Lucifer Releases New Look at Series Six – But Fans Aren’t Happy With That Detail

Cheky with Fiona Shaw in the second series of The Missing

Does Tchéky Karyo limp in real life?

If Julien Baptiste limps, Tchéky does not. In fact, he recently admitted that he forgot which leg is supposed to be limping, telling HuffPost: “I have to remember which leg it is!”

What did Tchéky Karyo say about his work in Baptiste?

Ahead of the release of the second series last month, we sat down with Tcheky for a exclusive interview for HELLO! Projector, in which the actor discussed Baptiste’s popularity, and why series two was his biggest challenge yet.

Speaking of his character’s journey in season two, Tchéky began, “Well, this character goes through so many different levels of temperament. And so when we start, he’s deep inside himself and at the bottom of a lot of bottles. . [To him], it’s like there’s no problem, he’s angry, he’s violent. He’s a masochist with himself and he’s hurt. “

The actor also revealed why the new episodes were a challenge: “To start with this crazy character knocking on a door, being drunk, angry, getting lost, fighting these two cops and becoming stubborn, stuck and trapped with him. – even – it was difficult as an actor to show how much he is in pain and to express the lost spirit. It was a challenge for me, but an exciting challenge. “

Tchéky spoke to HELLO! before the second series

© Joseph Sinclair

What else to know about Tchéky Karyo?

The actor also sees himself a lot in Baptiste. Tchéky said GOOD MORNING!: “I am [like him]. I also have a boiling nature and I have to face it, I have to face my demons as a human being. I learned to tame these demons, but they are there, they will never be gone for anyone.

“When you have demons they don’t go away, you just learn to deal with them because it’s part of us, it’s part of our own special history that we have with family and with the world we grew up in. . But I have learned to be calm and take the time to look at things. “

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.