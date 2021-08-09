Green Knight Review: A Sensational Feast | Entertainment

It’s rare to find a film that not only appeals to its audience, but also requires a deeper literary and analytical knowledge to appreciate it.

The Green Knight is the most recent film by David Lowery, who also directed A Ghost Story and The Old Man & the Gun. Lowery wrote and directed the film based on the medieval poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, which has no credited author. It was distributed by A24.

The film follows Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew who works to become a knight. At Christmas, the Green Knight challenges any knight on the round table to a game, which involves a trade of blows one year apart. After Gwain accepts and delivers his strike, he sets out to maintain his end game by going to the Green Chapel where the Green Knight resides.

Simply put, The Green Knight is a masterpiece. He perfectly weaves a medieval legend into a beautiful and stimulating film that understands on a fundamental level the ancient literature that he adapts. It’s really unbelievable.

Dev Patel plays the role of Sir Gauvain. He’s perfectly cast, delivering a stellar performance. It details the strain and growth Sir Gawain experiences on his journey, showing how young he is and how much he has yet to learn. By far, he achieves one of the best performances of the year.

Opposite Patel is Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight. During the few minutes he is on screen, he leaves a demanding and imposing presence. With him are Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman and Megan Tiernan, who play various characters throughout Gwain’s journey. They leave a lasting impression throughout the film, each providing incredible performances in their respective roles.

The film follows the old piece of literature in depth, while adding some of its own plot elements. It effortlessly goes through new and old parts of the story, making sure each addition fits seamlessly into the story as a whole. It also works on several thematic levels, dissecting Gwain as a character and how he, as an aspiring knight, should react to each situation. Its masterfully transmitted.

With the character of Gauvain, the film discusses the virtues of chivalry and how Gauvain still has room to grow up. He does this primarily through his trip to the Green Chapel, as he meets various characters. Even through small interactions, the film offers a grandiose exploration of the world and of Gauvain.

The film is able to accomplish this thanks to Andrew Droz Palermo’s stellar cinematography. It has beautiful lighting, acting both realistic and angelic at times, especially with its use of color at different points. There are several incredibly shot sequences, whether it’s Gwain traveling or featuring a symbolic image. The actual image quality is spectacular, with every blemish and blush displayed in incredible detail. It is certainly one of the most beautiful films of the year.

Production design works in tandem with story and cinematography. Everything seems perfectly built to convey the framework of medieval Europe. There is purpose, weight, and texture to every place in the movie. It helps that most of the locations, props, and makeup are seemingly practical. For example, the Green Knight looks real in every shot with his costume and prosthetics on, adding to the atmosphere he brings whenever he’s on screen.

The editing works perfectly to capture the spellbinding rhythm of the film. It took a few minutes to get used to, but it sets a steady pace throughout the movie. He knows how to cut at the right time, showing certain information just long enough to make sense of it.

There are several additional flourishes placed throughout the film, like the title cards, which add tremendously to the experience. The film could have worked without them, but they feel necessary for the identity of the film.

Finally, the sound design is fantastic, describing everything in the surroundings in great detail. It’s immaculate, with everything sounding exactly the right way. Along with that, Daniel Hart’s score is amazing, with elegant strings and haunting vocals that match the setting. There are also several expertly placed songs throughout the film, echoing the feeling of a bard serenading Sir Gwain’s story from the corner of a dimly lit tavern.

The Green Knight looks like a rare achievement in a movie. It creates an extrinsically complex and beautiful world built on the foundations of ancient British literature. Everything contributes to weave this film into a beautiful tapestry.

It offers an experience that is both modern and classic, as it transforms a piece of Arthurian legend into a great mythology. He wears an aura as if he does not belong to any time or place; it’s just a being, telling a story of knights and morality in its own rules and world.

The best way to describe this movie is through a comparison. Seeing The Green Knight is like sitting in a five star restaurant. There is an air of superiority surrounding you as you almost feel out of place inside. But you are served the restaurant’s highest rated dish. In terms of presentation, the meal is magnificent. Everything seems perfectly placed, almost mathematically, right down to the trim on top. You take the first bite, and it’s cooked to perfection. The drink of choice pairs perfectly with the meal at hand. Every aspect of the meal blends seamlessly into each other, delivering multiple flavors that work together to create a memorable experience. This is one of the best meals you have ever had the pleasure of eating. On top of everything else, it’s incredibly enjoyable; it doesn’t feel like a chore to sit down or have to try it out just so you can say you’ve done it. It’s perfect. There is no other word to describe it.

It’s the green knight. It is a feast for the sensations, and something that will be remembered for a long time. This is not said lightly; this film is something that will be considered for decades to be one of the best films ever made.

5/5 Torches