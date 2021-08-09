Entertainment
With the rise of the coronavirus, ‘The Suicide Squad’ opens smoothly | Culture & Leisure
NEW YORK (AP) Cinema, which once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels, continues to be battered by the pandemic, the delta variant of the coronavirus and home streaming. The last victim: that of James Gunn The suicide squad, a critically acclaimed smash and carnage that disappointed with $ 26.5 million in estimated ticket sales.
The Warner Bros. movie, which was released simultaneously on HBO Max, could claim a pandemic record: the first R-rated opening. But The Suicide Squad, starring the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s debut DC Comics film, seemed poised to be a bigger hit and could have been if the Delta variant didn’t hold many moviegoers looking at it. House.
Jeff Goldstein, head of distribution at Warner Bros., admitted that the recovery is taking longer than expected.
We always knew the ramp up would be two steps forward and one step back, “Goldstein said.” But when we live it, it’s not great. “
More importantly, COVID cases in the United States have since fallen from a few thousand infections daily to more than 100,000. This has led some to restrict indoor activities and some states to consider changing regulations. New York is planning to make vaccination a requirement for indoor restaurants and other venues, including movie theaters.
I think avid moviegoers have come back to the movies, and they show up the first night and all weekend, ”Goldstein said. “But what we don’t see are casual moviegoers, those who were interested and would have gone into a pre-pandemic setting. . At the moment, they are not quite there.
The result of The Suicide Squad’s strong reviews, a disappointing opening is sort of the reverse of 2016’s Suicide Squad, which was lambasted by critics but also made a lot of money. The film, directed by David Ayer (who has since called the film Not My Cut), started with $ 133.7 million in the US and Canada, eventually making $ 745 million worldwide.) because of fan reaction to DC titles like The Suicide Squad, Gunn was brought in to set a more irreverent tone.
Gunn’s movie, a reboot sequel that fires some cast members but not others, has garnered good reviews (92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), already has a spinoff series with John Cena coming up, and has been widely approved by moviegoers with a B + CinemaScore. The film stars Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman. No Return: Will Smith or Jared Leto.
The Suicide Squad cost around $ 185 million, but the current state of the box office doesn’t offer much of a profitability chance for films on this scale. Warner hasn’t released any streaming or subscription data related to The Suicide Squad, ”but Goldstein said each release has seen a proportional response on HBO Max that matches its popularity in theaters. If it’s a movie hit, it’s a streaming hit.
Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, said that while he believes date and date releases can hurt a movie’s box office, the dominant variable remains the pandemic.
The market today is very different from what it was just a few weeks ago, making any sort of long-term proclamation of what is going on with the movie industry or theaters very difficult. cinema, said Dergarabedian. The desire to go to the cinema is there, but the market is changing.
Last week’s best movie, even more expensive Disney’s Jungle Cruise, also opened more slowly than expected, raising $ 34 million in the United States and Canada against an announced budget of $ 200 million. While most of this year’s titles fell quickly after release, Jungle Cruise held up pretty well, dropping 55% in its second week to $ 15.7 million. Overall it totaled $ 122 million. That doesn’t include the $ 30 million Disney declared in Jungle Cruise in its first weekend of early access shopping on Disney +. (Disney did not share updated streaming revenue in week two of the film.)
If COVID-19 cases don’t drop soon, studios will be faced with the difficult question of what to do with upcoming tentpole releases, especially distributors who aren’t as committed to streaming platforms. All eyes will be on how MGM handles the James Bond film No Time to Die (October 8) and whether Sony holds up with Venom: Let There Be Carnage (September 24). Paramount recently postponed the release of Clifford the Big Red Dog citing the rise of the delta variant.
Right now, it’s a tough market, said David A. Gross, who heads movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. The last two great films have been flawed. Under normal conditions, a strong marketing campaign can overcome a few drawbacks and generate a good weekend. Under current conditions, this does not happen.
Goldstein said that without half of its streaming releases, Warner Bros. probably wouldn’t open movies like The Suicide Squad.
We’ve definitely said that a day-and-date strategy with HBO Max isn’t our plan and that’s not what we’re going to do in 2022. But if we don’t do that in 2021, we couldn’t afford it. marketing, let alone it would have been ridiculous to release the films, ”Goldstein said. It’s definitely a complicated time.
Some independent films are still relatively successful. Stillwater by Tom McCarthy, with Matt Damon, added $ 2.9 million to bring his two-week total to over $ 10 million for Focus Features. David Lowery’s The green knight grossed $ 2.6 million to bring two-week revenue to $ 12.2 million.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/with-coronavirus-rising-the-suicide-squad-opens-softly/article_bb8b5391-62be-51a4-9bc7-aa1f9c1dd7aa.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]