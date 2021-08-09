County Fair Ends With Demolition Derby, Officials Celebrate High Attendance | Local News

Steve Nolan was all smiles as his grandson explored John Deere tractors at the Effingham County Fair on Saturday.

This is our first time at the fair and we loved it, Nolan said. Were new to the area. We moved here a few years ago and wanted to experience all that Effingham and the surrounding county had to offer.

Nolan, who came to the area for work, said he and his family enjoyed the breeding events and the demolition derby on Saturday.

It was awesome! he said.

The fair closed its racing week on Saturday with the demolition derby, a noisy and action-packed event that drew more than a thousand people to the stands of the fairgrounds.

The derby drew competitors from the region and the Midwest to compete for more than $ 11,000 in prizes, including the Punisher Award for Most Aggressive Riding.

The event was just the last event of the Effingham County Celebration Week. Country singers Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy took to the stage on Friday night to put on a country music show that also drew a large crowd.

Other events at the fair included the annual competitions to determine the queens of this year’s fair. Kaylee Phillips was crowned the 2021 Miss Effingham County Fair on Tuesday night, while young Kinley Will was crowned the Miss Effingham Junior County Fair on Sunday.

It’s such an honor, Phillips told the Daily News earlier this week. I’m super excited to be the Queen and can’t wait to represent the fair the best that I can.

Other events included carnival rides, 4-H shows, craft and tractor shows, and horse races. This year the show hosted the Downstate Classic, a harness racing event that came to Effingham for the first time. With it came the largest prize pool in the history of the Effingham County Fair, $ 42,651.

And of course, the fair brought fair trade food, a perennial favorite among the attendees.

This year, attendance has reached new heights, with show board members estimating 28,000 attendees during the week, with some days reaching up to 4,000.

This continues a multi-year trend of increased attendance which, according to the chairman of the board of directors of the fair, Phil Hartke, has enabled them to invest in capital improvements to the fairgrounds, which allows them to plan a high-quality fair, which attracts more people.

The high traffic meant, on certain days, the show to make the shuttle from the overflow car park of Altamont.

Were kind of in the entertainment business, so their attendance, their attendance, their attendance, Hartke said. If you get a big turnout you can afford to make improvements and you can afford to pay a little more for the entertainment.

Last year the show was canceled due to COVID-19 and board members were excited to return for the 2021 show.

Were happy to be back. We were happy that people didn’t forget it’s a good time at the fair, said Hartke, who is almost as much a staple at the fair as the fair.

Hartke was first elected to the Trade Fair Council in 1983 and served as its chairman for ten years. Hartke will be president until 2022 and he has said he hopes to continue his involvement in the fair.

I appreciate the success we’ve had, said Hartke with a smile.