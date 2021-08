Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam has died aged 63

Actor Anupam Shyam died today in Mumbai at the age of 63 from multiple organ failure. The actor suffered from kidney disease in recent years and was hospitalized about a week ago. Admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital, his health deteriorated on Sunday. Actor Yashpal Sharma, a close friend of Anupam Shyam, told indianexpress.com that the veteran actor died at Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon around 1:30 a.m. “I just got back from the hospital. Doctors informed us that he died of multiple organ failure. His body will be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony, at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., followed by a funeral later in the day at around 11:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. He said he rushed to hospital after reading reports of the actor’s death. When he got there, he found him still breathing, however, the doctors soon declared him dead. “I learned he was no more. So we rushed in here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalized for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to get injections while filming his latest movie, ”he told ANI. Saddened by the passing of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/bzRMUpqVQL Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) August 8, 2021 Rajan Shahi, producer of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anupam Shyamji. May her family receive all the strength they need to get through these difficult times. I remember when we started with season 2 of Pratigya he was extremely happy to rework and play his favorite character, Sajjan Singh. He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and his remarkable performances will be remembered. That his soul rests in peace.” Anupam Shyam with his Pratigya 2 team at the launch. (Photo: RP) Last year, Anupam Shyam faced a health problem and her brother had to seek financial help. The actor has recovered and recently joined the cast of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 as Sajjan Singh. He had said that although he went on dialysis regularly, his health had improved. Known for playing antagonists, he began his Hindi film career in 1996 with Shyam Benegals Sardari Begum. He went on to star in films like Dil Se, Satya, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Zakhm, Dushman and Slumdog Millionaire, among others. While he started his television career with Benegals Amaravathi ki Kathaye, he rose to prominence as Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2009-2012). He returned as the same character in the second iteration of the series. He has also been seen on shows such as Rishtey, Doli Armaano Ki, Krishna Chali London and Hum Ne Li Hai-Shapath.

