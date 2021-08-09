Karan Nath wants to win Bigg Boss OTT to set an example for Bollywood actors. Interview

Karan Nath was Bigg Boss OTT’s second confirmed competitor. Now that the show is finally airing on Voot Select, we’re going to be able to see it compete against other competitors. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, he talks about being an inspiration to other Bollywood actors by winning the series, among others.

Karan Nath is really excited to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. He said, I’ve wanted to be on the reality show for a long time now, but it never worked. I’m glad I got to do it this year because Bigg Boss is taking a new turn and I’m a part of it. Unlike previous seasons, this time it’s happening on a large scale because OTT has a huge following. Karan is also looking forward to interacting with host Karan Johar. We’re both from Bollywood and he’s one of the best filmmakers we have. He’s also known for his sense of humor, so I’m going to have a lot of fun with him, he said.