Karan Nath wants to win Bigg Boss OTT to set an example for Bollywood actors. Interview
Bollywood actor Karan Nath has now joined Bigg Boss OTT as a nominee. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, he talks about being an inspiration to other Bollywood actors by winning the reality show.
Karan Nath is a contender on Bigg Boss OTT.
Karan Nath was Bigg Boss OTT's second confirmed competitor. Now that the show is finally airing on Voot Select, we're going to be able to see it compete against other competitors. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, he talks about being an inspiration to other Bollywood actors by winning the series, among others.
Karan Nath is really excited to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. He said, I’ve wanted to be on the reality show for a long time now, but it never worked. I’m glad I got to do it this year because Bigg Boss is taking a new turn and I’m a part of it. Unlike previous seasons, this time it’s happening on a large scale because OTT has a huge following. Karan is also looking forward to interacting with host Karan Johar. We’re both from Bollywood and he’s one of the best filmmakers we have. He’s also known for his sense of humor, so I’m going to have a lot of fun with him, he said.
Karan Nath doesn’t want to plan any strategy until he’s locked in Bigg Boss’s house. He said, I just want to follow my heart and be real on the show. The one who will be honest with me in the house, I would like to be friends with them. I’m really good at figuring out which people are right and wrong, so this is going to help me. While Karan doesn’t take inspiration from any former Bigg Boss winners, he does reveal he has a few favorites like Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, and Sidharth Shukla.
When asked if he is planning to fall in love on Bigg Boss OTT, Karan replied: If something happens naturally, I don’t mind, but I have no intention as such. He also wants to set an example for other Bollywood stars as he said all I want is to go inside the house, do my best, have fun and hopefully , win the trophy. I would love to win the series to set an example for other Bollywood actors.
Karan is quite ready to be locked up for six weeks. He said, after 2020 I think we’ve all prepared to be locked in the house. I am a person who likes to be at home anyway. I don’t really like going out or socializing. It will be difficult for candidates who like to go out and meet people, but it will be good for me.
