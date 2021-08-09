



Screenshot: Instagram In a movement that would seem contradict previous reports which Chris Noth would not resume his role as Mr. Big in HBO Maxs To come up Sex and the city series of suites, And just like that, Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker posted pictures of themselves in their character on Instagram wedding groups and everything in between! These two, Parker subtitle his photo, by Us weekly. I bet they stay out all night. Together again! No subtitle his. G / O Media may earn a commission So it looks like Noth will be reprise his role in the series and that Big and Carrie and still together? WRONG. Or maybe RIGHT. But certainly WHO KNOWS FUCK. For all we know, these are flashbacks that they shoot, which would explain the scene that the two actors shot a few days ago when they were not wearing their characters’ wedding rings, We reports. Or maybe they just pretend to us SATC the cast and crew did with all these fake scenes they pulled back on day to keep the various twists and turns of the franchise secret? The point is, it doesn’t mean anything. Ston acting brand new! Co-founder of Kool & the Gang Dennis Dee Dee Thomas died on Saturday. He was 70 years old.[[[[ Associated press

died on Saturday. He was 70 years old.[[[[ Actor and The whitest children you know co-founder Trevor Moore passed away on Friday. He was 41 years old.[[[[ Deadline

passed away on Friday. He was 41 years old.[[[[ Night court Star Markie Post died on Saturday. She was 70 years old.[[[[ Deadline

died on Saturday. She was 70 years old.[[[[ Julie bowen saved a woman who had passed out while hiking in Utah ??[[[[ Deadline

saved a woman who had passed out while hiking in Utah ??[[[[ Thanks to Jake gyllenhaal et al, Dwayne The Rock Johnson now had to come out as a bathing celebrity.[[[[ Sixth page

et al, now had to come out as a bathing celebrity.[[[[ Jamie lynn spears posted a bizarre audio of her 3 year old daughter comforting her while she cries.[[[[ Sixth page

posted a bizarre audio of her 3 year old daughter comforting her while she cries.[[[[ DJ leaked photos of former president Barack obama s 60th birthday party on Marthas Vineyard last night. It really looks like an old rich birthday party on Marthas Vineyard![[[[ New York Post

s 60th birthday party on Marthas Vineyard last night. It really looks like an old rich birthday party on Marthas Vineyard![[[[ The party was reportedly downsized due to various concerns about Delta variants as if someone on the guest list didn’t have ever received some kind of TBA 2.0 vaccine that the rest of us won’t even hear about it for another six months. Speaking of the guestlist: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were there, just like Beyonce and Jay Z , John legend and Chrissy teigen , Eddie Vedder , Don cheadle , Steven spielberg , and George clooney .[[[[ Hollywood life

and were there, just like and , and , , , , and .[[[[ In an Instagram post, The suicide squad Star Joel kinnaman says he filed a restraining order against a former partner. The woman he claims, has tried extort money and other things of value from me under daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with vile fabricated rumors including that Kinnaman raped her.[[[[ Deadline

says he filed a restraining order against a former partner. The woman he claims, has tried extort money and other things of value from me under daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with vile fabricated rumors including that Kinnaman raped her.[[[[ Do children still say mood? If so, mood @ this TikTok of Charli xcx:

