Bollywood: veteran actor Anupam Shyam dies at 63 – News





He has acted in films like “Satya”, “Dil Se”, “Lagaan” and “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi”.



Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was admitted to a Mumbai city hospital with a kidney infection last week, died of multiple organ failure on Monday, his friend the actor said. Yashpal Sharma. The 63-year-old actor, best known for his work on the TV show “Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya” and appearances in films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Bandit Queen”, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital in the suburb of Goregaon four days ago. . Mr Sharma said Shyam breathed his last in the hospital in the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan. “Doctors informed us of his death 40 minutes ago. I was in the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. Her body is still there in the hospital. “He will be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA Colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later today,” Sharma told PTI. During his career spanning nearly three decades, Shyam has starred in films like “Satya”, “Dil Se”, “Lagaan”, “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” and has been critically acclaimed for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh in “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya”. , broadcast in 2009 on Star Plus. He had recently resumed filming the second season of his show “Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya”. Last year, Anurag told PTI that Shyam was on dialysis and was transferred to Goregaon hospital after collapsing while on dialysis. The actor’s family had also sought help from friends in the entertainment industry for his treatment.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/rest-of-asia/bollywood-veteran-actor-anupam-shyam-dies-at-63

