Drew Cain actor Cameron Mathison reveals how his character will return to Port Charles





General hospital Cameron Mathison, recently hired soap veteran. He is best known for playing Ryan Lavery on All my children, and Mathison will now come to Port Charles as Drew Cain. Mathison recently spoke about his new job and shared what Drew will do to get back to his family. Cameron Mathison | Paul Archuleta / Getty Images What happened to Drew Cain at the General Hospital? The role of Drew was born in 2014 and was played by actor Billy Miller. At the time, the people of Port Charles believed Drew to be Jason Morgan, who was presumed dead after being shot by the villainous Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). However, in 2017 the real Jason returned, which led to the discovery of Drews’ true identity. It turns out that Jason and Drew are twin brothers who grew up far apart. While living in Port Charles as Jason, Drew formed a relationship with Jason’s wife, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), and even had a child with her. Drew also discovered he was the father of Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt), whom he had with an affair while in the Navy SEAL. After Jason returned and Drew began carving out a life for himself, he became the target of cult leader Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Drew and Shiloh had worked together in Afghanistan, and Drew discovered that Shiloh had made a lot of money selling fuel to Taliban insurgents. After Drew found the money in the Oscar car, he decided to travel to Afghanistan to return it. As far as the citizens of Port Charles know, Drew never returned to the United States. His plane would have disappeared. When it was later found, no bodies were found at the wreckage site. Cameron Mathison reveals how Drew Cain will return to Port Charles RELATED: Which General Hospital Star Has The Most Social Media Followers? Many soap fans are probably aware that a character isn’t really dead until a corpse is shown onscreen. Given that Drew’s body was never found, it’s reasonable that viewers always believed he would eventually return to Port Charles. Indeed, Drew will soon reappear on the screen. Mathison shared with Weekly entertainment that he started production on July 9 and even revealed some information about Drews’ return. Drew has been on the show with another actor before, Mathison said. I therefore resume the role. I can’t see Sam. Actually, I’m calling him to tell him I’m in trouble. Mathison continued, He reaches out for a good reason. She is obviously incredibly important to him. They have a child together, which the public already knows, and this girl is everything to them. He reaches out to Sam because he truly believes help will follow. Drew could disrupt Sam’s blossoming romance with someone else RELATED: General Hospital: Steve Burton Says It’s Heartbreaking To See Fans Attack Kelly Monaco and Kelly Thiebaud Over Storylines After Drew left Port Charles, Sam and Jason’s relationship came to an end. Recently Sam decided to move on and she seems to have fallen in love with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). In an exclusive clip released by Entertainment Weekly, Sam and Dante spend a romantic evening at the Metro Court Hotel. After Dante walks away to bring him a drink, Sam gets a call from Drew asking for help. To find out what happens next, log on to General hospital August 16 for the debut of Mathisons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/general-hospital-drew-cain-actor-cameron-mathison-reveals-character-return-port-charles.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos